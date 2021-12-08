|FG
|Reb
|CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawkins
|33
|6-20
|3-6
|2-8
|1
|3
|17
|Laurent
|28
|1-1
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|4
|2
|Blakely
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|8
|Capaci
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Williams
|36
|8-17
|4-4
|0-4
|8
|2
|23
|Jenkins
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|11
|Scott
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|3
|Irving
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Prince-Sadler
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|7-10
|7-30
|14
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .381, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Jenkins 3-4, Williams 3-8, Blakely 2-4, Hawkins 2-9, Scott 1-1, Capaci 1-5, Prince-Sadler 0-1, Irving 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Laurent 5, Hawkins 2).
Turnovers: 20 (Scott 5, Williams 4, Hawkins 3, Blakely 2, Capaci 2, Laurent 2, Prince-Sadler 2).
Steals: 8 (Scott 2, Blakely, Capaci, Hawkins, Jenkins, Laurent, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hofman
|31
|7-10
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|5
|19
|Tordoff
|26
|8-11
|3-4
|6-10
|2
|2
|19
|Long
|26
|4-12
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|0
|10
|Tse
|30
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|0
|2
|Lee
|35
|10-12
|3-5
|0-7
|3
|0
|23
|Boothman
|16
|0-5
|4-4
|2-4
|0
|2
|4
|Courseault
|15
|0-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|Iyeyemi
|11
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Proctor
|11
|1-2
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|32-66
|15-20
|11-43
|21
|16
|84
Percentages: FG .485, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Hofman 3-5, Long 2-6, Courseault 0-1, Tse 0-1, Boothman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boothman, Lee, Long, Tordoff).
Turnovers: 17 (Proctor 4, Tse 4, Boothman 3, Courseault 2, Hofman, Iyeyemi, Lee, Long).
Steals: 11 (Tse 4, Long 3, Proctor 2, Boothman, Iyeyemi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Champion Christian College
|22
|45
|—
|67
|Houston Baptist
|51
|33
|—
|84
.