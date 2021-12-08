FGFTReb
CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hawkins336-203-62-81317
Laurent281-10-03-7042
Blakely243-60-00-2048
Capaci241-50-00-1123
Williams368-174-40-48223
Jenkins254-80-01-43111
Scott221-30-01-4123
Irving40-20-00-0000
Prince-Sadler40-10-00-0010
Totals20024-637-107-30141967

Percentages: FG .381, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Jenkins 3-4, Williams 3-8, Blakely 2-4, Hawkins 2-9, Scott 1-1, Capaci 1-5, Prince-Sadler 0-1, Irving 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Laurent 5, Hawkins 2).

Turnovers: 20 (Scott 5, Williams 4, Hawkins 3, Blakely 2, Capaci 2, Laurent 2, Prince-Sadler 2).

Steals: 8 (Scott 2, Blakely, Capaci, Hawkins, Jenkins, Laurent, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTON BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hofman317-102-31-52519
Tordoff268-113-46-102219
Long264-120-01-54010
Tse301-60-00-2702
Lee3510-123-50-73023
Boothman160-54-42-4024
Courseault150-60-00-3210
Iyeyemi111-22-20-1044
Proctor111-21-21-6123
Totals20032-6615-2011-43211684

Percentages: FG .485, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Hofman 3-5, Long 2-6, Courseault 0-1, Tse 0-1, Boothman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boothman, Lee, Long, Tordoff).

Turnovers: 17 (Proctor 4, Tse 4, Boothman 3, Courseault 2, Hofman, Iyeyemi, Lee, Long).

Steals: 11 (Tse 4, Long 3, Proctor 2, Boothman, Iyeyemi).

Technical Fouls: None.

Champion Christian College224567
Houston Baptist513384

