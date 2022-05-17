Red sox fourth. Kike Hernandez singles to right field. Rafael Devers flies out to center field to Chas McCormick. J.D. Martinez singles to right field. Kike Hernandez to second. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Kike Hernandez to third. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Xander Bogaerts to second. J.D. Martinez out at third. Kike Hernandez scores. Trevor Story pops out to shallow center field to Jose Altuve.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Astros 0.
Astros fifth. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Jason Castro lines out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Mauricio Dubon flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Franchy Cordero.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Red sox 1.
Red sox fifth. Franchy Cordero doubles to deep left field. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shortstop, Mauricio Dubon to Yuli Gurriel. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Mauricio Dubon to Yuli Gurriel. Franchy Cordero to third. Franchy Cordero scores. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Astros 1.
Astros sixth. Michael Brantley doubles to deep right field. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Michael Brantley to third. Yuli Gurriel out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kike Hernandez. Alex Bregman to third. Michael Brantley scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to left center field to Alex Verdugo. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Red sox 2.
Astros seventh. Jason Castro doubles to deep left field. Mauricio Dubon out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Christian Vazquez to Franchy Cordero. Jason Castro to third. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Jason Castro scores. Michael Brantley hit by pitch. Jose Altuve to second. Alex Bregman called out on strikes. Yordan Alvarez strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Red sox 2.
Red sox seventh. Trevor Story homers to center field. Franchy Cordero lines out to left field to Michael Brantley. Christian Vazquez strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Jason Castro to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Red sox 3.
Red sox eighth. Kike Hernandez doubles to left field. Rafael Devers flies out to shallow center field to Michael Brantley. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep center field. Kike Hernandez scores. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. J.D. Martinez scores. Alex Verdugo pops out to shallow right field to Jose Altuve. Trevor Story walks. Franchy Cordero strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Astros 3.
