Astros first. Jose Altuve flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez pops out to right field to Christian Arroyo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Red sox 0.
Red sox first. Kyle Schwarber flies out to center field to Chas McCormick. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Rafael Devers walks. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. Rafael Devers scores. Alex Verdugo reaches on error. Throwing error by Alex Bregman. J.D. Martinez walks. Alex Verdugo to second. Hunter Renfroe reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. J.D. Martinez out at second.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Red sox 2, Astros 1.
Astros eighth. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop. Michael Brantley out at second. Yordan Alvarez flies out to deep center field to Kike Hernandez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Red sox 2.
Astros ninth. Carlos Correa doubles to deep right field. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel is intentionally walked. Aledmys Diaz pinch-hitting for Chas McCormick. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Jason Castro singles to shallow center field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Carlos Correa scores. Jose Altuve walks. Jason Castro to second. Michael Brantley doubles to right center field. Jose Altuve scores. Jason Castro scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. Alex Bregman is intentionally walked. Yordan Alvarez singles to shallow left field. Alex Bregman to second. Michael Brantley scores. Carlos Correa singles to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez to third. Alex Bregman scores. Throwing error by Martin Perez. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow right field. Carlos Correa to second. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo.
7 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 9, Red sox 2.