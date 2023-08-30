Astros second. Kyle Tucker lines out to deep right center field to Adam Duvall. Chas McCormick singles to shallow left field. Michael Brantley doubles to deep right field. Chas McCormick to third. Jon Singleton grounds out to shallow right field, Triston Casas to Kutter Crawford. Michael Brantley to third. Chas McCormick scores. Jeremy Pena doubles to right field. Michael Brantley scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field, tagged out at second, Rob Refsnyder to Luis Urias. Jeremy Pena scores.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Red sox 0.
Astros third. Jose Altuve singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Jose Altuve to third. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker walks. Alex Bregman to second. Chas McCormick grounds out to first base to Triston Casas. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Jose Altuve scores. Michael Brantley singles to deep right field. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman scores. Jon Singleton strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Red sox 0.
Astros fourth. Jeremy Pena triples to deep center field. Martin Maldonado walks. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left center field. Martin Maldonado to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Yordan Alvarez walks. Kyle Tucker reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Yordan Alvarez to second. Alex Bregman to third. Martin Maldonado out at home. Chas McCormick reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kyle Tucker out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Astros 7, Red sox 0.
Red sox sixth. Luis Urias singles to shallow infield. Triston Casas doubles to right field. Luis Urias to third. Connor Wong reaches on error. Luis Urias scores. Throwing error by Jeremy Pena. Ceddanne Rafaela doubles to deep left field. Connor Wong to third. Triston Casas scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jon Singleton. Ceddanne Rafaela to third. Connor Wong scores. Rafael Devers grounds out to second base, Jeremy Pena to Jon Singleton. Ceddanne Rafaela scores. Adam Duvall doubles to left center field. Rob Refsnyder grounds out to shallow infield, Jeremy Pena to Jon Singleton.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 7, Red sox 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.