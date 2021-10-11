White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to right field. Luis Robert lines out to center field to Jake Meyers. Jose Abreu flies out to shallow center field to Jake Meyers. Yasmani Grandal walks. Tim Anderson to second. Eloy Jimenez singles to center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Tim Anderson scores. Yoan Moncada lines out to deep center field to Jake Meyers.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Astros 0.
Astros second. Yordan Alvarez walks. Carlos Correa walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep right center field. Carlos Correa scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep right field to Leury Garcia. Kyle Tucker to third. Jake Meyers singles to left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes. Jose Altuve walks. Michael Brantley flies out to deep left field to Eloy Jimenez.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, White sox 1.
Astros third. Alex Bregman singles to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez called out on strikes. Carlos Correa reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Bregman out at second. Kyle Tucker homers to left field. Carlos Correa scores. Yuli Gurriel strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, White sox 1.
White sox third. Luis Robert walks. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal homers to left field. Luis Robert scores. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Yoan Moncada singles to right field. Gavin Sheets singles to right center field. Yoan Moncada to second. Leury Garcia homers to center field. Gavin Sheets scores. Yoan Moncada scores. Cesar Hernandez called out on strikes.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 6, Astros 5.
Astros fourth. Jake Meyers strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes. Jose Altuve walks. Michael Brantley singles to shallow left field. Jose Altuve to second. Alex Bregman singles to shallow center field. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, White sox 6.
White sox fourth. Tim Anderson singles to shallow infield. Luis Robert singles to shallow right field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert to third. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Abreu to third. Luis Robert scores. Throwing error by Yuli Gurriel. Eloy Jimenez singles to shallow infield. Yasmani Grandal to second. Jose Abreu scores. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Gavin Sheets singles to shallow right field. Eloy Jimenez to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Gavin Sheets to second. Eloy Jimenez to third. Yasmani Grandal out at home. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shallow right field to Yuli Gurriel.
3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. White sox 9, Astros 6.
White sox eighth. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Andrew Vaughn pinch-hitting for Gavin Sheets. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep left field. Yoan Moncada scores. Leury Garcia doubles to left field. Andrew Vaughn scores. Cesar Hernandez singles to shortstop. Leury Garcia to third. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Leury Garcia scores. Luis Robert flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 12, Astros 6.