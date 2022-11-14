FGFTReb
CHAMPION CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hall144-84-41-10514
Hawkins297-182-45-101416
Corder274-82-21-30012
Garcia202-50-01-1104
Williams3811-222-30-26130
Walpole233-72-22-3028
Blakely120-10-00-2030
Brandon102-41-21-1107
Glover90-00-01-1010
Wilson72-30-00-0104
Faltine60-12-20-0002
Bohlman50-20-00-1010
Totals20035-7915-1912-25101797

Percentages: FG .443, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Williams 6-12, Brandon 2-3, Corder 2-3, Hall 2-5, Blakely 0-1, Bohlman 0-1, Faltine 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Walpole 0-2, Hawkins 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Corder).

Turnovers: 8 (Corder 2, Williams 2, Brandon, Glover, Hall, Hawkins).

Steals: 14 (Hawkins 4, Williams 4, Brandon, Corder, Garcia, Glover, Walpole, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTON CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hofman265-90-03-90010
Maring2512-143-33-93227
Bazil247-90-00-24317
Klanjscek258-122-50-45421
Long273-61-12-3528
Proctor267-102-24-102117
Moore203-84-40-10013
King121-10-20-1522
Achara102-30-22-5024
Hudson30-00-20-0000
Arnold10-10-00-0010
Gates10-00-00-0000
Totals20048-7312-2114-442417119

Percentages: FG .658, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Bazil 3-3, Klanjscek 3-4, Moore 3-6, Proctor 1-1, Long 1-3, Arnold 0-1, Hofman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Proctor 3, Hofman 2, Arnold).

Turnovers: 14 (Bazil 5, Long 2, Maring 2, Proctor 2, Achara, Hofman, King).

Steals: 4 (Proctor 2, Klanjscek, Long).

Technical Fouls: None.

Champion Christian395897
Houston Christian5663119

A_592 (1,000).

