|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHAMPION CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hall
|14
|4-8
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|5
|14
|Hawkins
|29
|7-18
|2-4
|5-10
|1
|4
|16
|Corder
|27
|4-8
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|12
|Garcia
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Williams
|38
|11-22
|2-3
|0-2
|6
|1
|30
|Walpole
|23
|3-7
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|8
|Blakely
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Brandon
|10
|2-4
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|7
|Glover
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Faltine
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bohlman
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-79
|15-19
|12-25
|10
|17
|97
Percentages: FG .443, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Williams 6-12, Brandon 2-3, Corder 2-3, Hall 2-5, Blakely 0-1, Bohlman 0-1, Faltine 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Walpole 0-2, Hawkins 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Corder).
Turnovers: 8 (Corder 2, Williams 2, Brandon, Glover, Hall, Hawkins).
Steals: 14 (Hawkins 4, Williams 4, Brandon, Corder, Garcia, Glover, Walpole, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hofman
|26
|5-9
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|0
|10
|Maring
|25
|12-14
|3-3
|3-9
|3
|2
|27
|Bazil
|24
|7-9
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|17
|Klanjscek
|25
|8-12
|2-5
|0-4
|5
|4
|21
|Long
|27
|3-6
|1-1
|2-3
|5
|2
|8
|Proctor
|26
|7-10
|2-2
|4-10
|2
|1
|17
|Moore
|20
|3-8
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|13
|King
|12
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|5
|2
|2
|Achara
|10
|2-3
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|4
|Hudson
|3
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Arnold
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Gates
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|48-73
|12-21
|14-44
|24
|17
|119
Percentages: FG .658, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Bazil 3-3, Klanjscek 3-4, Moore 3-6, Proctor 1-1, Long 1-3, Arnold 0-1, Hofman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Proctor 3, Hofman 2, Arnold).
Turnovers: 14 (Bazil 5, Long 2, Maring 2, Proctor 2, Achara, Hofman, King).
Steals: 4 (Proctor 2, Klanjscek, Long).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Champion Christian
|39
|58
|—
|97
|Houston Christian
|56
|63
|—
|119
A_592 (1,000).
