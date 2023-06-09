Astros first. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep center field. Jose Altuve pops out to Josh Naylor. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep left field to Steven Kwan. Mauricio Dubon to third. Jose Abreu homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Mauricio Dubon scores. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Guardians 0.
Astros second. Jeremy Pena doubles to left field. Yainer Diaz walks. Martin Maldonado out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Josh Naylor to Andres Gimenez. Yainer Diaz to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shallow infield, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Yainer Diaz to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Jose Altuve grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Guardians 0.
Guardians third. Steven Kwan flies out to left field to Mauricio Dubon. Amed Rosario walks. Jose Ramirez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Amed Rosario to third. Josh Naylor grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu. Jose Ramirez to third. Amed Rosario scores. Josh Bell called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Guardians 1.
Astros fifth. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left field. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to left field to Steven Kwan. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Alex Bregman to third. Chas McCormick grounds out to shortstop, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Guardians 1.
Guardians fifth. Myles Straw doubles to left field. Steven Kwan doubles to deep right field. Myles Straw scores. Amed Rosario doubles to center field. Steven Kwan scores. Jose Ramirez flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Amed Rosario to third. Josh Bell walks. Josh Naylor to second. Andres Gimenez out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Kyle Tucker. Amed Rosario scores. Will Brennan pops out to Alex Bregman.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Guardians seventh. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow center field, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu. Andres Gimenez pops out to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Guardians 5.
Astros eighth. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick walks. Jeremy Pena doubles to left field. Chas McCormick to third. Yainer Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Steven Kwan. Jeremy Pena to third. Chas McCormick scores. Martin Maldonado walks. Mauricio Dubon lines out to shallow infield to Andres Gimenez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Guardians 5.
Guardians ninth. Steven Kwan strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Pressly to Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu. Jose Ramirez walks. Josh Naylor doubles to deep left field. Jose Ramirez scores. Josh Bell grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Guardians 6.
Astros twelfth. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 7, Guardians 6.
Guardians twelfth. Tyler Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu. Andres Gimenez walks. Will Brennan reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Andres Gimenez out at second. Josh Naylor scores. Throwing error by Jeremy Pena. David Fry strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 7, Guardians 7.
Astros thirteenth. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Corey Julks singles to third base. Jake Meyers pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Jake Meyers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Corey Julks out at second. Chas McCormick to third. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Jake Meyers to third. Chas McCormick scores. Jose Altuve lines out to left field to Steven Kwan.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 8, Guardians 7.
Guardians thirteenth. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Steven Kwan singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. David Fry scores. Throwing error by Chas McCormick. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez is intentionally walked. Josh Naylor lines out to center field to Jake Meyers.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 8, Guardians 8.
Astros fourteenth. Alex Bregman lines out to second base to Andres Gimenez. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Jose Abreu pops out to first base to Josh Naylor. Chas McCormick flies out to left field to Steven Kwan.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 9, Guardians 8.
Guardians fourteenth. Tyler Freeman doubles to left field. Josh Naylor scores. Andres Gimenez pops out to Alex Bregman. Will Brennan doubles to deep left field. Tyler Freeman scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 10, Astros 9.
