Astros third. Jose Altuve walks. Alex Bregman flies out to deep right center field to Kerry Carpenter. Yordan Alvarez flies out to shallow center field to Javier Baez. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Jose Altuve scores. Chas McCormick singles to shallow infield. Jon Singleton pops out to shallow infield to Javier Baez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Tigers 0.
Astros fourth. Jeremy Pena singles to center field. Mauricio Dubon flies out to shallow center field to Javier Baez. Martin Maldonado singles to left center field. Jeremy Pena to second. Jose Altuve pops out to Spencer Torkelson. Alex Bregman walks. Martin Maldonado to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Martin Maldonado to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to left field to Riley Greene.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 3, Tigers 0.
Astros seventh. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Chas McCormick doubles to deep right field. Kyle Tucker to third. Jon Singleton singles to center field. Chas McCormick to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield. Jon Singleton out at second. Chas McCormick scores. Mauricio Dubon homers to left field. Martin Maldonado homers to left field. Jose Altuve called out on strikes.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Tigers 0.
Astros eighth. Alex Bregman singles to left center field. Yordan Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Bregman out at second. Kyle Tucker reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Yordan Alvarez to second. Fielding error by Spencer Torkelson. Chas McCormick singles to shallow center field. Kyle Tucker to third. Yordan Alvarez scores. Jon Singleton walks. Chas McCormick to second. Jeremy Pena triples to deep center field. Jon Singleton scores. Chas McCormick scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Mauricio Dubon singles to shallow right field. Jeremy Pena scores. Yainer Diaz pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Yainer Diaz homers to left field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Corey Julks pinch-hitting for Alex Bregman. Corey Julks singles to center field. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez singles to right field. Corey Julks to second. Jose Altuve to third. Jake Meyers pinch-hitting for Kyle Tucker. Jake Meyers called out on strikes. Chas McCormick reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Corey Julks out at third.
7 runs, 8 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 14, Tigers 0.
Tigers eighth. Riley Greene walks. Spencer Torkelson singles to shallow infield. Riley Greene to second. Kerry Carpenter strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera homers to center field. Spencer Torkelson scores. Riley Greene scores. Parker Meadows strikes out swinging. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 14, Tigers 3.
Astros ninth. Jon Singleton flies out to deep left center field to Riley Greene. Jeremy Pena singles to shortstop. Mauricio Dubon lines out to deep center field to Parker Meadows. Yainer Diaz singles to right center field. Jeremy Pena to second. Jose Altuve walks. Yainer Diaz to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Corey Julks singles to left field. Jose Altuve to second. Yainer Diaz to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles. Corey Julks to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yainer Diaz scores. Jake Meyers flies out to deep center field to Parker Meadows.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 17, Tigers 3.
Tigers ninth. Zach McKinstry homers to right field. Jake Rogers strikes out swinging. Andy Ibanez lines out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Riley Greene called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 17, Tigers 4.
