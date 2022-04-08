Astros third. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley doubles to deep right center field. Alex Bregman singles to left field. Michael Brantley scores. Yordan Alvarez flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Angels 0.
Astros eighth. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep left field to Jo Adell. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep right field to Brandon Marsh. Jeremy Pena lines out to center field to Mike Trout.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Angels 0.
Angels eighth. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow infield, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Max Stassi flies out to deep center field to Chas McCormick. Brandon Marsh hit by pitch. David Fletcher triples to deep left center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Angels 1.
