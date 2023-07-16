Astros first. Mauricio Dubon singles to right field. Alex Bregman walks. Mauricio Dubon to second. Kyle Tucker singles to left center field. Alex Bregman to second. Mauricio Dubon scores. Jose Abreu pops out to shallow center field to Luis Rengifo. Chas McCormick singles to left field. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging. Jake Meyers grounds out to third base, Mike Moustakas to Trey Cabbage.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 1, Angels 0.
Angels second. Taylor Ward flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Mike Moustakas homers to center field. Matt Thaiss called out on strikes. Hunter Renfroe walks. Trey Cabbage singles to left field. Hunter Renfroe to second. Luis Rengifo called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Angels 1.
Angels fourth. Taylor Ward walks. Mike Moustakas flies out to center field to Jake Meyers. Matt Thaiss singles to right center field. Taylor Ward to third. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Trey Cabbage doubles to shallow left field. Matt Thaiss scores. Taylor Ward scores. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Astros 1.
Astros seventh. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging. Jake Meyers homers to center field. Grae Kessinger walks. Martin Maldonado flies out to deep left field to Taylor Ward. Grae Kessinger to second. Mauricio Dubon pops out to Matt Thaiss.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Angels 3.
Angels seventh. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu. Trey Cabbage singles to left field. Luis Rengifo lines out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Zach Neto doubles to center field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Shohei Ohtani is intentionally walked. Mickey Moniak hit by pitch. Shohei Ohtani to second. Zach Neto to third. Taylor Ward doubles to right center field. Mickey Moniak scores. Shohei Ohtani scores. Zach Neto scores. Mike Moustakas flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 7, Astros 3.
Astros eighth. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Kyle Tucker flies out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Jose Abreu flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Alex Bregman scores. Yainer Diaz flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 7, Astros 5.
Astros ninth. Bligh Madris pinch-hitting for Jake Meyers. Bligh Madris walks. Grae Kessinger singles to center field. Bligh Madris to second. Corey Julks pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Corey Julks grounds out to shallow infield to Mike Moustakas. Grae Kessinger to second. Bligh Madris to third. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Mike Moustakas. Bligh Madris scores. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Grae Kessinger scores. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Zach Neto to Mike Moustakas.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 9, Angels 7.
Angels ninth. Zach Neto strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Mickey Moniak singles to shallow infield. Taylor Ward grounds out to shallow infield to Jose Abreu. Mickey Moniak to second. Mike Moustakas walks. Matt Thaiss lines out to right center field to Kyle Tucker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 9, Angels 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.