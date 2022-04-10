Angels second. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Niko Goodrum. Jose Rojas lines out to shallow right field to Niko Goodrum. Max Stassi strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0.
Angels eighth. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to second base, Jeremy Pena to Aledmys Diaz. Mike Trout homers to center field. Anthony Rendon walks. Jared Walsh flies out to center field to Chas McCormick. Matt Duffy walks. Anthony Rendon to second. Jose Rojas strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 2, Astros 0.
