Astros first. Jose Siri homers to left field. Alex Bregman flies out to deep left field to Phil Gosselin. Yordan Alvarez singles to deep right center field. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa singles to shallow center field. Yuli Gurriel to second. Yordan Alvarez scores. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to left field to Phil Gosselin.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Angels 0.
Astros eighth. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Carlos Correa doubles to deep left field. Marwin Gonzalez singles to right field. Carlos Correa scores. Chas McCormick singles to shallow center field. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Martin Maldonado homers to center field. Chas McCormick scores. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Jose Siri lines out to deep center field to Phil Gosselin. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Angels 0.
Astros ninth. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep left field. Yuli Gurriel walks. Kyle Tucker lines out to deep right field to Jose Rojas. Carlos Correa singles to shallow infield. Yuli Gurriel to second. Jake Meyers to third. Marwin Gonzalez homers to right field. Carlos Correa scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. Jake Meyers scores. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shortstop, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 10, Angels 0.