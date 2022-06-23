Astros first. Jose Altuve hit by pitch. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Jose Altuve to third. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Michael Brantley scores. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field to Aaron Hicks. Kyle Tucker lines out to right field to Joey Gallo. Yuli Gurriel lines out to left center field to Aaron Hicks.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 0.
Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge singles to left field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to shallow infield, Yuli Gurriel to Jose Altuve. Aaron Judge to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Giancarlo Stanton homers to right field. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Aaron Hicks walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 3.
Astros third. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Michael Brantley pops out to shallow right field to Gleyber Torres. Alex Bregman singles to shallow infield. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep right center field. Yuli Gurriel lines out to center field to Aaron Judge. Mauricio Dubon flies out to deep center field to Aaron Judge.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Yankees 3.
Yankees ninth. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Gleyber Torres walks. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Aaron Hicks homers to center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shortstop. Jose Trevino singles to center field. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu walks. Jose Trevino to second. Aaron Judge singles to left field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Jose Trevino scores.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 7, Astros 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.