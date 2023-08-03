Yankees first. Jake Bauers flies out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Aaron Judge walks. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Giancarlo Stanton homers to left field. Aaron Judge scores. Billy McKinney homers to right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Astros 0.
Astros second. Yordan Alvarez walks. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging. Jake Meyers grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Jake Bauers. Yordan Alvarez scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Jose Abreu scores. Jose Altuve grounds out to third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Jake Bauers.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Astros 2.
Astros sixth. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Jake Bauers. Yordan Alvarez singles to right center field. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick flies out to deep left field to Billy McKinney.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 3.
Yankees sixth. Billy McKinney strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu. Harrison Bader walks. Anthony Volpe singles to right center field. Harrison Bader scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Astros 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.