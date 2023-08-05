Yankees second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow left field. Harrison Bader doubles to deep left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Anthony Volpe out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mauricio Dubon. Harrison Bader to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Ben Rortvedt strikes out swinging. Jake Bauers lines out to right field to Kyle Tucker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Astros 0.
Astros third. Grae Kessinger flies out to left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jeremy Pena grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Jake Bauers.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Yankees 1.
Yankees fifth. Ben Rortvedt lines out to deep left field to Chas McCormick. Jake Bauers homers to right field. Aaron Judge flies out to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Alex Bregman. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Grae Kessinger.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Astros 1.
Yankees eighth. Gleyber Torres homers to right field. Giancarlo Stanton singles to left field. DJ LeMahieu walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Harrison Bader grounds out to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Astros 1.
