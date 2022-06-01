Athletics fourth. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Luis Barrera flies out to Michael Brantley. Elvis Andrus doubles to left field. Sheldon Neuse walks. Cristian Pache singles to center field. Sheldon Neuse to second. Elvis Andrus scores. Tony Kemp walks. Cristian Pache to second. Sheldon Neuse to third. Jed Lowrie pops out to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 1, Astros 0.
Astros fifth. Yordan Alvarez singles to shallow infield. Yuli Gurriel lines out to deep right center field to Cristian Pache. Jeremy Pena singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jason Castro strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Jeremy Pena out at home. Yordan Alvarez scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Athletics 1.
Astros eighth. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Jose Siri walks. Jose Altuve walks. Michael Brantley walks. Jose Altuve to second. Jose Siri to third. Alex Bregman walks. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve to third. Jose Siri scores. Yordan Alvarez pops out to shallow left field to Sheldon Neuse. Yuli Gurriel strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Bregman out at second.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 4 left on. Astros 3, Athletics 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.