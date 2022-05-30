Astros fourth. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Smith to Christian Bethancourt. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel flies out to right field to Ramon Laureano. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Christian Bethancourt.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Athletics 0.
Astros fifth. Chas McCormick flies out to center field to Cristian Pache. Jose Siri hit by pitch. Martin Maldonado singles to left center field. Jose Siri scores. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Martin Maldonado scores. Michael Brantley grounds out to first base to Christian Bethancourt. Alex Bregman pops out to shallow right field to Sheldon Neuse.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Athletics 0.
Athletics sixth. Kevin Smith doubles to deep left center field. Cristian Pache grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Ramon Laureano singles to shallow right field. Seth Brown scores. Chad Pinder grounds out to shortstop. Ramon Laureano out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Athletics 1.
Astros eighth. Alex Bregman lines out to right field to Ramon Laureano. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel walks. Jeremy Pena strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Jose Siri strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Athletics 1.
