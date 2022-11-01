Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber walks. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto pops out to Martin Maldonado. Bryce Harper homers to right field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Nick Castellanos grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Astros 0.
Phillies second. Alec Bohm homers to left field. Bryson Stott called out on strikes. Jean Segura strikes out swinging. Brandon Marsh homers to right field. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to first base, Yuli Gurriel to Lance McCullers Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Astros 0.
Phillies fifth. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Brandon Marsh singles to right field. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 7, Astros 0.
