AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Wood6830.8440-878.501131-336207-332.623121817.9
Green6331.5365-877.416145-426172-212.811104716.6
Porter5730.7294-721.408135-368108-175.61783114.6
Gordon5729.3268-564.475124-301105-135.77876513.4
Tate7426.4350-694.50460-193127-179.70988712.0
Schroder1526.955-140.39319-5834-39.87216310.9
Mathews6126.3175-435.402132-363134-167.80261610.1
Sengun6819.9228-483.47228-106154-221.6976389.4
Martin7520.9266-498.53456-15475-118.6366638.8
Theis2622.584-179.46923-7927-40.6752188.4
Christopher7017.5200-457.43850-17276-98.7765267.5
Fernando109.429-41.7070-111-19.579696.9
Brooks4116.887-251.34764-21316-19.8422546.2
Augustin3415.055-136.40439-9633-38.8681825.4
Nwaba4513.284-174.48315-4848-67.7162315.1
House1614.625-74.33810-3417-19.895774.8
Queen107.415-33.4559-244-41.000434.3
Nix2110.824-59.4077-2313-23.565683.2
Garuba209.213-35.3714-175-7.714351.8
TEAM78241.03057-6729.4541051-30121366-1912.7148531109.4
OPPONENTS78241.03383-7019.482988-28211434-1844.7789188117.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Wood11057668610.11552.317105412665
Green311802113.31632.69704212617
Porter392022414.23546.214916417721
Gordon15981132.01542.76312810718
Tate1252764015.42132.927306813440
Schroder644503.3885.938012393
Mathews311431742.9601.01590543821
Sengun1242353595.31652.420005813765
Martin792112903.9961.31030335837
Theis32981305.020.8620113117
Christopher501191692.41412.08705910511
Fernando1129404.03.3180198
Brooks1269812.0491.260021238
Augustin734411.2742.217110450
Nwaba401091493.334.8550272119
House439432.7191.21605185
Queen79161.64.460571
Nix625311.5341.619014210
Garuba1547623.112.6170859
TEAM7442543328742.1183823.6161035741289365
OPPONENTS8702701357145.8200025.6172537401096451

