|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Wood
|68
|30.8
|440-878
|.501
|131-336
|207-332
|.623
|1218
|17.9
|Green
|63
|31.5
|365-877
|.416
|145-426
|172-212
|.811
|1047
|16.6
|Porter
|57
|30.7
|294-721
|.408
|135-368
|108-175
|.617
|831
|14.6
|Gordon
|57
|29.3
|268-564
|.475
|124-301
|105-135
|.778
|765
|13.4
|Tate
|74
|26.4
|350-694
|.504
|60-193
|127-179
|.709
|887
|12.0
|Schroder
|15
|26.9
|55-140
|.393
|19-58
|34-39
|.872
|163
|10.9
|Mathews
|61
|26.3
|175-435
|.402
|132-363
|134-167
|.802
|616
|10.1
|Sengun
|68
|19.9
|228-483
|.472
|28-106
|154-221
|.697
|638
|9.4
|Martin
|75
|20.9
|266-498
|.534
|56-154
|75-118
|.636
|663
|8.8
|Theis
|26
|22.5
|84-179
|.469
|23-79
|27-40
|.675
|218
|8.4
|Christopher
|70
|17.5
|200-457
|.438
|50-172
|76-98
|.776
|526
|7.5
|Fernando
|10
|9.4
|29-41
|.707
|0-1
|11-19
|.579
|69
|6.9
|Brooks
|41
|16.8
|87-251
|.347
|64-213
|16-19
|.842
|254
|6.2
|Augustin
|34
|15.0
|55-136
|.404
|39-96
|33-38
|.868
|182
|5.4
|Nwaba
|45
|13.2
|84-174
|.483
|15-48
|48-67
|.716
|231
|5.1
|House
|16
|14.6
|25-74
|.338
|10-34
|17-19
|.895
|77
|4.8
|Queen
|10
|7.4
|15-33
|.455
|9-24
|4-4
|1.000
|43
|4.3
|Nix
|21
|10.8
|24-59
|.407
|7-23
|13-23
|.565
|68
|3.2
|Garuba
|20
|9.2
|13-35
|.371
|4-17
|5-7
|.714
|35
|1.8
|TEAM
|78
|241.0
|3057-6729
|.454
|1051-3012
|1366-1912
|.714
|8531
|109.4
|OPPONENTS
|78
|241.0
|3383-7019
|.482
|988-2821
|1434-1844
|.778
|9188
|117.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Wood
|110
|576
|686
|10.1
|155
|2.3
|171
|0
|54
|126
|65
|Green
|31
|180
|211
|3.3
|163
|2.6
|97
|0
|42
|126
|17
|Porter
|39
|202
|241
|4.2
|354
|6.2
|149
|1
|64
|177
|21
|Gordon
|15
|98
|113
|2.0
|154
|2.7
|63
|1
|28
|107
|18
|Tate
|125
|276
|401
|5.4
|213
|2.9
|273
|0
|68
|134
|40
|Schroder
|6
|44
|50
|3.3
|88
|5.9
|38
|0
|12
|39
|3
|Mathews
|31
|143
|174
|2.9
|60
|1.0
|159
|0
|54
|38
|21
|Sengun
|124
|235
|359
|5.3
|165
|2.4
|200
|0
|58
|137
|65
|Martin
|79
|211
|290
|3.9
|96
|1.3
|103
|0
|33
|58
|37
|Theis
|32
|98
|130
|5.0
|20
|.8
|62
|0
|11
|31
|17
|Christopher
|50
|119
|169
|2.4
|141
|2.0
|87
|0
|59
|105
|11
|Fernando
|11
|29
|40
|4.0
|3
|.3
|18
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Brooks
|12
|69
|81
|2.0
|49
|1.2
|60
|0
|21
|23
|8
|Augustin
|7
|34
|41
|1.2
|74
|2.2
|17
|1
|10
|45
|0
|Nwaba
|40
|109
|149
|3.3
|34
|.8
|55
|0
|27
|21
|19
|House
|4
|39
|43
|2.7
|19
|1.2
|16
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Queen
|7
|9
|16
|1.6
|4
|.4
|6
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Nix
|6
|25
|31
|1.5
|34
|1.6
|19
|0
|14
|21
|0
|Garuba
|15
|47
|62
|3.1
|12
|.6
|17
|0
|8
|5
|9
|TEAM
|744
|2543
|3287
|42.1
|1838
|23.6
|1610
|3
|574
|1289
|365
|OPPONENTS
|870
|2701
|3571
|45.8
|2000
|25.6
|1725
|3
|740
|1096
|451
