|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|69
|34.1
|514-1236
|.416
|174-514
|320-403
|.794
|1522
|22.1
|Porter
|53
|34.0
|339-782
|.434
|114-329
|182-234
|.778
|974
|18.4
|Sengun
|68
|28.6
|398-718
|.554
|15-50
|187-260
|.719
|998
|14.7
|Gordon
|47
|30.2
|210-478
|.439
|85-245
|110-135
|.815
|615
|13.1
|Martin
|75
|27.7
|372-652
|.571
|63-202
|135-199
|.678
|942
|12.6
|Smith
|72
|30.7
|325-803
|.405
|114-369
|144-185
|.778
|908
|12.6
|Eason
|75
|21.1
|272-589
|.462
|54-153
|101-136
|.743
|699
|9.3
|Tate
|31
|21.8
|110-229
|.480
|13-46
|50-69
|.725
|283
|9.1
|Christopher
|57
|11.5
|122-268
|.455
|20-77
|40-52
|.769
|304
|5.3
|Mathews
|45
|13.4
|60-170
|.353
|53-155
|41-45
|.911
|214
|4.8
|Washington
|30
|13.7
|55-155
|.355
|17-78
|10-16
|.625
|137
|4.6
|Nix
|51
|16.7
|78-223
|.350
|39-130
|24-36
|.667
|219
|4.3
|Fernando
|31
|11.7
|48-93
|.516
|0-1
|30-44
|.682
|126
|4.1
|Days
|4
|6.3
|5-12
|.417
|3-10
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|3.8
|Marjanovic
|26
|5.0
|33-48
|.688
|0-1
|18-24
|.750
|84
|3.2
|Garuba
|68
|13.3
|81-160
|.506
|24-50
|28-46
|.609
|214
|3.1
|Hudgins
|5
|5.6
|2-9
|.222
|2-8
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.8
|Kaminsky
|8
|4.8
|2-11
|.182
|1-7
|4-4
|1.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|75
|241.0
|3026-6636
|.456
|791-2425
|1429-1893
|.755
|8272
|110.3
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.0
|3171-6604
|.480
|1097-2922
|1456-1810
|.804
|8895
|118.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|39
|224
|263
|3.8
|246
|3.6
|120
|0
|53
|185
|18
|Porter
|71
|222
|293
|5.5
|311
|5.9
|135
|1
|70
|175
|16
|Sengun
|213
|377
|590
|8.7
|260
|3.8
|234
|0
|60
|169
|61
|Gordon
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|136
|2.9
|45
|0
|30
|83
|17
|Martin
|115
|299
|414
|5.5
|113
|1.5
|135
|0
|38
|88
|28
|Smith
|106
|403
|509
|7.1
|89
|1.2
|207
|0
|39
|99
|65
|Eason
|171
|271
|442
|5.9
|76
|1.0
|173
|1
|86
|92
|42
|Tate
|41
|77
|118
|3.8
|84
|2.7
|106
|0
|21
|47
|7
|Christopher
|15
|46
|61
|1.1
|61
|1.1
|53
|0
|25
|50
|13
|Mathews
|10
|52
|62
|1.4
|23
|.5
|56
|1
|23
|18
|4
|Washington
|2
|40
|42
|1.4
|47
|1.6
|27
|0
|13
|14
|2
|Nix
|17
|76
|93
|1.8
|126
|2.5
|55
|0
|30
|79
|6
|Fernando
|48
|74
|122
|3.9
|30
|1.0
|68
|0
|6
|20
|31
|Days
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marjanovic
|15
|32
|47
|1.8
|7
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Garuba
|113
|178
|291
|4.3
|61
|.9
|123
|0
|42
|45
|27
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kaminsky
|1
|8
|9
|1.1
|7
|.9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|990
|2469
|3459
|46.1
|1681
|22.4
|1547
|3
|541
|1177
|341
|OPPONENTS
|788
|2306
|3094
|41.3
|1939
|25.9
|1557
|3
|662
|943
|450
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.