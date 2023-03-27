AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green6934.1514-1236.416174-514320-403.794152222.1
Porter5334.0339-782.434114-329182-234.77897418.4
Sengun6828.6398-718.55415-50187-260.71999814.7
Gordon4730.2210-478.43985-245110-135.81561513.1
Martin7527.7372-652.57163-202135-199.67894212.6
Smith7230.7325-803.405114-369144-185.77890812.6
Eason7521.1272-589.46254-153101-136.7436999.3
Tate3121.8110-229.48013-4650-69.7252839.1
Christopher5711.5122-268.45520-7740-52.7693045.3
Mathews4513.460-170.35353-15541-45.9112144.8
Washington3013.755-155.35517-7810-16.6251374.6
Nix5116.778-223.35039-13024-36.6672194.3
Fernando3111.748-93.5160-130-44.6821264.1
Days46.35-12.4173-102-21.000153.8
Marjanovic265.033-48.6880-118-24.750843.2
Garuba6813.381-160.50624-5028-46.6092143.1
Hudgins55.62-9.2222-83-31.00091.8
Kaminsky84.82-11.1821-74-41.00091.1
TEAM75241.03026-6636.456791-24251429-1893.7558272110.3
OPPONENTS75241.03171-6604.4801097-29221456-1810.8048895118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green392242633.82463.612005318518
Porter712222935.53115.913517017516
Sengun2133775908.72603.823406016961
Gordon1285972.11362.9450308317
Martin1152994145.51131.51350388828
Smith1064035097.1891.22070399965
Eason1712714425.9761.01731869242
Tate41771183.8842.7106021477
Christopher1546611.1611.1530255013
Mathews1052621.423.556123184
Washington240421.4471.627013142
Nix1776931.81262.555030796
Fernando48741223.9301.068062031
Days1561.51.320001
Marjanovic1532471.87.3604121
Garuba1131782914.361.91230424527
Hudgins000.03.610010
Kaminsky1891.17.910102
TEAM9902469345946.1168122.4154735411177341
OPPONENTS7882306309441.3193925.915573662943450

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you