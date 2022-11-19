AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green1634.3117-279.41943-12064-80.80034121.3
Porter1534.998-239.41027-8063-86.73328619.1
Sengun1426.679-145.5454-1656-71.78921815.6
Gordon1430.661-138.44224-7134-39.87218012.9
Martin1625.268-128.53117-5223-35.65717611.0
Smith1530.150-160.31326-8727-32.84415310.2
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Eason1618.149-117.41912-3019-23.8261298.1
Fernando218.55-6.8330-01-2.500115.5
Garuba1416.025-41.6106-76-13.462624.4
Mathews1412.115-46.32615-448-81.000533.8
Nix1414.516-44.36413-303-4.750483.4
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher127.815-38.3953-141-2.500342.8
Marjanovic63.22-4.5000-03-5.60071.2
Washington14.00-0.0000-01-2.50011.0
TEAM16240.0611-1406.435193-557312-406.7681727107.9
OPPONENTS16240.0674-1416.476200-584297-387.7671845115.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green961704.4553.427013495
Porter2270926.1875.844120607
Sengun49711208.6282.048093016
Gordon428322.3412.912010277
Martin2257794.9241.534072010
Smith21831046.912.855051717
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Eason3446805.0161.037022158
Fernando58136.594.530112
Garuba2850785.6171.2270121411
Mathews11011.85.4170551
Nix316191.4292.112010193
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher512171.47.6100380
Marjanovic1561.01.210120
Washington000.00.000000
TEAM21252273445.934121.3342112127287
OPPONENTS18450969343.342126.33642146230105

