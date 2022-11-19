|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|16
|34.3
|117-279
|.419
|43-120
|64-80
|.800
|341
|21.3
|Porter
|15
|34.9
|98-239
|.410
|27-80
|63-86
|.733
|286
|19.1
|Sengun
|14
|26.6
|79-145
|.545
|4-16
|56-71
|.789
|218
|15.6
|Gordon
|14
|30.6
|61-138
|.442
|24-71
|34-39
|.872
|180
|12.9
|Martin
|16
|25.2
|68-128
|.531
|17-52
|23-35
|.657
|176
|11.0
|Smith
|15
|30.1
|50-160
|.313
|26-87
|27-32
|.844
|153
|10.2
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Eason
|16
|18.1
|49-117
|.419
|12-30
|19-23
|.826
|129
|8.1
|Fernando
|2
|18.5
|5-6
|.833
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|11
|5.5
|Garuba
|14
|16.0
|25-41
|.610
|6-7
|6-13
|.462
|62
|4.4
|Mathews
|14
|12.1
|15-46
|.326
|15-44
|8-8
|1.000
|53
|3.8
|Nix
|14
|14.5
|16-44
|.364
|13-30
|3-4
|.750
|48
|3.4
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|12
|7.8
|15-38
|.395
|3-14
|1-2
|.500
|34
|2.8
|Marjanovic
|6
|3.2
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|3-5
|.600
|7
|1.2
|Washington
|1
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|1.0
|TEAM
|16
|240.0
|611-1406
|.435
|193-557
|312-406
|.768
|1727
|107.9
|OPPONENTS
|16
|240.0
|674-1416
|.476
|200-584
|297-387
|.767
|1845
|115.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|9
|61
|70
|4.4
|55
|3.4
|27
|0
|13
|49
|5
|Porter
|22
|70
|92
|6.1
|87
|5.8
|44
|1
|20
|60
|7
|Sengun
|49
|71
|120
|8.6
|28
|2.0
|48
|0
|9
|30
|16
|Gordon
|4
|28
|32
|2.3
|41
|2.9
|12
|0
|10
|27
|7
|Martin
|22
|57
|79
|4.9
|24
|1.5
|34
|0
|7
|20
|10
|Smith
|21
|83
|104
|6.9
|12
|.8
|55
|0
|5
|17
|17
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Eason
|34
|46
|80
|5.0
|16
|1.0
|37
|0
|22
|15
|8
|Fernando
|5
|8
|13
|6.5
|9
|4.5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Garuba
|28
|50
|78
|5.6
|17
|1.2
|27
|0
|12
|14
|11
|Mathews
|1
|10
|11
|.8
|5
|.4
|17
|0
|5
|5
|1
|Nix
|3
|16
|19
|1.4
|29
|2.1
|12
|0
|10
|19
|3
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|12
|17
|1.4
|7
|.6
|10
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Marjanovic
|1
|5
|6
|1.0
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|212
|522
|734
|45.9
|341
|21.3
|342
|1
|121
|272
|87
|OPPONENTS
|184
|509
|693
|43.3
|421
|26.3
|364
|2
|146
|230
|105
