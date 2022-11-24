|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|17
|34.5
|121-294
|.412
|44-128
|71-88
|.807
|357
|21.0
|Porter
|16
|34.9
|108-258
|.419
|32-91
|68-92
|.739
|316
|19.8
|Sengun
|15
|26.4
|80-148
|.541
|4-16
|58-73
|.795
|222
|14.8
|Gordon
|15
|30.6
|66-150
|.440
|27-78
|35-40
|.875
|194
|12.9
|Martin
|17
|25.1
|72-134
|.537
|18-54
|26-39
|.667
|188
|11.1
|Smith
|16
|30.2
|58-174
|.333
|29-96
|30-36
|.833
|175
|10.9
|Eason
|17
|18.4
|57-131
|.435
|13-35
|21-25
|.840
|148
|8.7
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Fernando
|2
|18.5
|5-6
|.833
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|11
|5.5
|Garuba
|15
|16.5
|26-45
|.578
|7-8
|6-13
|.462
|65
|4.3
|Mathews
|14
|12.1
|15-46
|.326
|15-44
|8-8
|1.000
|53
|3.8
|Nix
|15
|14.4
|16-47
|.340
|13-32
|3-4
|.750
|48
|3.2
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|12
|7.8
|15-38
|.395
|3-14
|1-2
|.500
|34
|2.8
|Marjanovic
|6
|3.2
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|3-5
|.600
|7
|1.2
|Washington
|1
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|1.0
|TEAM
|17
|240.0
|652-1496
|.436
|208-602
|335-433
|.774
|1847
|108.6
|OPPONENTS
|17
|240.0
|720-1502
|.479
|224-631
|308-402
|.766
|1972
|116.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|11
|64
|75
|4.4
|59
|3.5
|28
|0
|15
|49
|5
|Porter
|25
|72
|97
|6.1
|93
|5.8
|48
|1
|22
|62
|8
|Sengun
|50
|77
|127
|8.5
|31
|2.1
|51
|0
|10
|33
|16
|Gordon
|4
|30
|34
|2.3
|43
|2.9
|12
|0
|11
|29
|7
|Martin
|22
|61
|83
|4.9
|25
|1.5
|34
|0
|8
|20
|10
|Smith
|22
|89
|111
|6.9
|13
|.8
|57
|0
|5
|19
|17
|Eason
|36
|52
|88
|5.2
|17
|1.0
|38
|0
|25
|15
|8
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Fernando
|5
|8
|13
|6.5
|9
|4.5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Garuba
|31
|53
|84
|5.6
|18
|1.2
|28
|0
|14
|16
|11
|Mathews
|1
|10
|11
|.8
|5
|.4
|17
|0
|5
|5
|1
|Nix
|3
|17
|20
|1.3
|34
|2.3
|12
|0
|11
|20
|3
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|12
|17
|1.4
|7
|.6
|10
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Marjanovic
|1
|5
|6
|1.0
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|224
|555
|779
|45.8
|365
|21.5
|354
|1
|134
|284
|88
|OPPONENTS
|192
|541
|733
|43.1
|459
|27.0
|386
|1
|154
|247
|110
