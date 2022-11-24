AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green1734.5121-294.41244-12871-88.80735721.0
Porter1634.9108-258.41932-9168-92.73931619.8
Sengun1526.480-148.5414-1658-73.79522214.8
Gordon1530.666-150.44027-7835-40.87519412.9
Martin1725.172-134.53718-5426-39.66718811.1
Smith1630.258-174.33329-9630-36.83317510.9
Eason1718.457-131.43513-3521-25.8401488.7
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Fernando218.55-6.8330-01-2.500115.5
Garuba1516.526-45.5787-86-13.462654.3
Mathews1412.115-46.32615-448-81.000533.8
Nix1514.416-47.34013-323-4.750483.2
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher127.815-38.3953-141-2.500342.8
Marjanovic63.22-4.5000-03-5.60071.2
Washington14.00-0.0000-01-2.50011.0
TEAM17240.0652-1496.436208-602335-433.7741847108.6
OPPONENTS17240.0720-1502.479224-631308-402.7661972116.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green1164754.4593.528015495
Porter2572976.1935.848122628
Sengun50771278.5312.1510103316
Gordon430342.3432.912011297
Martin2261834.9251.534082010
Smith22891116.913.857051917
Eason3652885.2171.038025158
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Fernando58136.594.530112
Garuba3153845.6181.2280141611
Mathews11011.85.4170551
Nix317201.3342.312011203
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher512171.47.6100380
Marjanovic1561.01.210120
Washington000.00.000000
TEAM22455577945.836521.5354113428488
OPPONENTS19254173343.145927.03861154247110

