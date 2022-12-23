|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|31
|34.4
|224-545
|.411
|69-221
|142-179
|.793
|659
|21.3
|Porter
|30
|34.2
|197-465
|.424
|56-174
|116-151
|.768
|566
|18.9
|Sengun
|28
|26.6
|159-292
|.545
|4-23
|81-104
|.779
|403
|14.4
|Smith
|30
|30.2
|121-322
|.376
|59-172
|54-65
|.831
|355
|11.8
|Gordon
|27
|29.6
|106-254
|.417
|51-144
|46-54
|.852
|309
|11.4
|Martin
|31
|24.2
|131-237
|.553
|26-83
|45-71
|.634
|333
|10.7
|Eason
|31
|18.9
|100-232
|.431
|24-63
|43-52
|.827
|267
|8.6
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Mathews
|24
|13.3
|33-86
|.384
|30-81
|29-31
|.935
|125
|5.2
|Fernando
|14
|11.1
|26-44
|.591
|0-1
|11-18
|.611
|63
|4.5
|Washington
|5
|8.0
|9-15
|.600
|1-6
|1-2
|.500
|20
|4.0
|Nix
|28
|15.3
|34-99
|.343
|20-65
|15-19
|.789
|103
|3.7
|Garuba
|29
|14.8
|35-71
|.493
|7-15
|15-28
|.536
|92
|3.2
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|18
|7.0
|22-50
|.440
|3-14
|5-6
|.833
|52
|2.9
|Marjanovic
|10
|3.8
|7-11
|.636
|0-1
|7-9
|.778
|21
|2.1
|TEAM
|31
|241.6
|1215-2744
|.443
|353-1069
|613-793
|.773
|3396
|109.5
|OPPONENTS
|31
|241.6
|1298-2732
|.475
|432-1185
|549-712
|.771
|3577
|115.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|19
|112
|131
|4.2
|112
|3.6
|52
|0
|25
|93
|8
|Porter
|45
|122
|167
|5.6
|167
|5.6
|87
|1
|45
|118
|14
|Sengun
|95
|149
|244
|8.7
|64
|2.3
|92
|0
|18
|60
|27
|Smith
|37
|175
|212
|7.1
|21
|.7
|95
|0
|14
|39
|30
|Gordon
|8
|46
|54
|2.0
|65
|2.4
|21
|0
|18
|48
|10
|Martin
|49
|109
|158
|5.1
|46
|1.5
|51
|0
|12
|33
|11
|Eason
|64
|98
|162
|5.2
|25
|.8
|69
|0
|37
|28
|14
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Mathews
|5
|24
|29
|1.2
|10
|.4
|32
|0
|13
|7
|3
|Fernando
|24
|32
|56
|4.0
|16
|1.1
|31
|0
|4
|8
|10
|Washington
|1
|5
|6
|1.2
|7
|1.4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nix
|10
|40
|50
|1.8
|76
|2.7
|27
|0
|23
|40
|3
|Garuba
|55
|87
|142
|4.9
|30
|1.0
|48
|0
|25
|21
|18
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|15
|20
|1.1
|11
|.6
|13
|0
|5
|12
|1
|Marjanovic
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|TEAM
|426
|1028
|1454
|46.9
|661
|21.3
|638
|1
|244
|514
|150
|OPPONENTS
|343
|956
|1299
|41.9
|795
|25.6
|691
|1
|274
|445
|189
