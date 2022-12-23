AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green3134.4224-545.41169-221142-179.79365921.3
Porter3034.2197-465.42456-174116-151.76856618.9
Sengun2826.6159-292.5454-2381-104.77940314.4
Smith3030.2121-322.37659-17254-65.83135511.8
Gordon2729.6106-254.41751-14446-54.85230911.4
Martin3124.2131-237.55326-8345-71.63433310.7
Eason3118.9100-232.43124-6343-52.8272678.6
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Mathews2413.333-86.38430-8129-31.9351255.2
Fernando1411.126-44.5910-111-18.611634.5
Washington58.09-15.6001-61-2.500204.0
Nix2815.334-99.34320-6515-19.7891033.7
Garuba2914.835-71.4937-1515-28.536923.2
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher187.022-50.4403-145-6.833522.9
Marjanovic103.87-11.6360-17-9.778212.1
TEAM31241.61215-2744.443353-1069613-793.7733396109.5
OPPONENTS31241.61298-2732.475432-1185549-712.7713577115.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green191121314.21123.652025938
Porter451221675.61675.68714511814
Sengun951492448.7642.3920186027
Smith371752127.121.7950143930
Gordon846542.0652.4210184810
Martin491091585.1461.5510123311
Eason64981625.225.8690372814
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Mathews524291.210.43201373
Fernando2432564.0161.13104810
Washington1561.271.440100
Nix1040501.8762.727023403
Garuba55871424.9301.0480252118
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher515201.111.61305121
Marjanovic19101.01.110121
TEAM4261028145446.966121.36381244514150
OPPONENTS343956129941.979525.66911274445189

