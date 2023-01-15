|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|42
|34.5
|302-743
|.406
|102-313
|195-246
|.793
|901
|21.5
|Porter
|40
|34.0
|269-615
|.437
|88-254
|141-184
|.766
|767
|19.2
|Sengun
|38
|26.7
|214-388
|.552
|5-25
|116-150
|.773
|549
|14.4
|Smith
|41
|29.9
|175-448
|.391
|74-234
|72-88
|.818
|496
|12.1
|Gordon
|36
|29.6
|143-338
|.423
|68-189
|66-82
|.805
|420
|11.7
|Martin
|42
|24.2
|175-318
|.550
|38-118
|58-93
|.624
|446
|10.6
|Eason
|42
|18.6
|126-296
|.426
|31-86
|48-60
|.800
|331
|7.9
|Tate
|7
|20.4
|19-45
|.422
|4-13
|5-6
|.833
|47
|6.7
|Mathews
|35
|12.7
|46-128
|.359
|42-118
|31-33
|.939
|165
|4.7
|Fernando
|22
|11.2
|31-56
|.554
|0-1
|18-29
|.621
|80
|3.6
|Nix
|34
|13.4
|38-105
|.362
|24-71
|16-23
|.696
|116
|3.4
|Garuba
|40
|14.3
|51-97
|.526
|9-22
|19-34
|.559
|130
|3.3
|Washington
|12
|10.7
|16-46
|.348
|3-21
|3-6
|.500
|38
|3.2
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Marjanovic
|14
|4.1
|15-22
|.682
|0-1
|11-14
|.786
|41
|2.9
|Christopher
|24
|6.9
|26-65
|.400
|4-20
|6-8
|.750
|62
|2.6
|TEAM
|42
|241.2
|1647-3711
|.444
|493-1487
|805-1056
|.762
|4592
|109.3
|OPPONENTS
|42
|241.2
|1755-3699
|.474
|609-1661
|790-1003
|.788
|4909
|116.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|25
|156
|181
|4.3
|150
|3.6
|70
|0
|33
|123
|9
|Porter
|55
|163
|218
|5.4
|225
|5.6
|109
|1
|53
|143
|16
|Sengun
|124
|202
|326
|8.6
|112
|2.9
|130
|0
|29
|83
|33
|Smith
|52
|239
|291
|7.1
|37
|.9
|127
|0
|23
|54
|40
|Gordon
|9
|60
|69
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|29
|0
|18
|57
|12
|Martin
|55
|146
|201
|4.8
|57
|1.4
|69
|0
|18
|47
|12
|Eason
|80
|140
|220
|5.2
|37
|.9
|91
|1
|46
|40
|22
|Tate
|12
|13
|25
|3.6
|24
|3.4
|24
|0
|9
|10
|1
|Mathews
|7
|35
|42
|1.2
|19
|.5
|46
|1
|20
|9
|4
|Fernando
|31
|46
|77
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|47
|0
|5
|11
|16
|Nix
|11
|41
|52
|1.5
|81
|2.4
|28
|0
|23
|44
|3
|Garuba
|75
|117
|192
|4.8
|39
|1.0
|71
|0
|29
|31
|21
|Washington
|1
|15
|16
|1.3
|15
|1.3
|14
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marjanovic
|7
|14
|21
|1.5
|3
|.2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Christopher
|5
|18
|23
|1.0
|15
|.6
|17
|0
|5
|14
|1
|TEAM
|549
|1405
|1954
|46.5
|924
|22.0
|874
|3
|317
|672
|191
|OPPONENTS
|453
|1323
|1776
|42.3
|1086
|25.9
|905
|3
|361
|565
|249
