|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Wood
|68
|30.8
|440-878
|.501
|131-336
|207-332
|.623
|1218
|17.9
|Green
|60
|31.1
|335-804
|.417
|127-383
|155-194
|.799
|952
|15.9
|Porter
|54
|30.4
|263-658
|.400
|124-336
|98-163
|.601
|748
|13.9
|Gordon
|57
|29.3
|268-564
|.475
|124-301
|105-135
|.778
|765
|13.4
|Tate
|71
|26.4
|338-668
|.506
|56-185
|123-174
|.707
|855
|12.0
|Schroder
|15
|26.9
|55-140
|.393
|19-58
|34-39
|.872
|163
|10.9
|Mathews
|58
|26.2
|166-412
|.403
|124-343
|132-165
|.800
|588
|10.1
|Sengun
|67
|19.8
|225-473
|.476
|26-101
|150-217
|.691
|626
|9.3
|Martin
|72
|20.8
|259-479
|.541
|53-145
|70-112
|.625
|641
|8.9
|Theis
|26
|22.5
|84-179
|.469
|23-79
|27-40
|.675
|218
|8.4
|Christopher
|67
|17.2
|190-429
|.443
|49-163
|67-87
|.770
|496
|7.4
|Brooks
|41
|16.8
|87-251
|.347
|64-213
|16-19
|.842
|254
|6.2
|Augustin
|34
|15.0
|55-136
|.404
|39-96
|33-38
|.868
|182
|5.4
|Nwaba
|45
|13.2
|84-174
|.483
|15-48
|48-67
|.716
|231
|5.1
|Fernando
|8
|6.8
|17-24
|.708
|0-1
|6-9
|.667
|40
|5.0
|House
|16
|14.6
|25-74
|.338
|10-34
|17-19
|.895
|77
|4.8
|Queen
|10
|7.4
|15-33
|.455
|9-24
|4-4
|1.000
|43
|4.3
|Nix
|18
|10.1
|20-45
|.444
|5-16
|12-17
|.706
|57
|3.2
|Garuba
|17
|6.8
|9-25
|.360
|3-14
|1-2
|.500
|22
|1.3
|TEAM
|75
|241.0
|2935-6446
|.455
|1001-2876
|1305-1833
|.712
|8176
|109.0
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.0
|3250-6743
|.482
|962-2738
|1360-1746
|.779
|8822
|117.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Wood
|110
|576
|686
|10.1
|155
|2.3
|171
|0
|54
|126
|65
|Green
|29
|168
|197
|3.3
|156
|2.6
|88
|0
|41
|123
|16
|Porter
|35
|181
|216
|4.0
|324
|6.0
|138
|1
|59
|171
|19
|Gordon
|15
|98
|113
|2.0
|154
|2.7
|63
|1
|28
|107
|18
|Tate
|121
|265
|386
|5.4
|207
|2.9
|261
|0
|67
|132
|39
|Schroder
|6
|44
|50
|3.3
|88
|5.9
|38
|0
|12
|39
|3
|Mathews
|29
|140
|169
|2.9
|57
|1.0
|148
|0
|51
|36
|18
|Sengun
|121
|231
|352
|5.3
|162
|2.4
|197
|0
|58
|133
|63
|Martin
|75
|201
|276
|3.8
|95
|1.3
|95
|0
|32
|56
|33
|Theis
|32
|98
|130
|5.0
|20
|.8
|62
|0
|11
|31
|17
|Christopher
|44
|113
|157
|2.3
|127
|1.9
|79
|0
|52
|97
|10
|Brooks
|12
|69
|81
|2.0
|49
|1.2
|60
|0
|21
|23
|8
|Augustin
|7
|34
|41
|1.2
|74
|2.2
|17
|1
|10
|45
|0
|Nwaba
|40
|109
|149
|3.3
|34
|.8
|55
|0
|27
|21
|19
|Fernando
|7
|16
|23
|2.9
|0
|.0
|12
|0
|0
|4
|4
|House
|4
|39
|43
|2.7
|19
|1.2
|16
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Queen
|7
|9
|16
|1.6
|4
|.4
|6
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Nix
|4
|20
|24
|1.3
|30
|1.7
|11
|0
|12
|15
|0
|Garuba
|9
|29
|38
|2.2
|8
|.5
|10
|0
|8
|4
|7
|TEAM
|707
|2440
|3147
|42.0
|1763
|23.5
|1527
|3
|553
|1248
|345
|OPPONENTS
|832
|2592
|3424
|45.7
|1922
|25.6
|1665
|3
|716
|1061
|425
