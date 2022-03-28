AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Wood6830.8440-878.501131-336207-332.623121817.9
Green6031.1335-804.417127-383155-194.79995215.9
Porter5430.4263-658.400124-33698-163.60174813.9
Gordon5729.3268-564.475124-301105-135.77876513.4
Tate7126.4338-668.50656-185123-174.70785512.0
Schroder1526.955-140.39319-5834-39.87216310.9
Mathews5826.2166-412.403124-343132-165.80058810.1
Sengun6719.8225-473.47626-101150-217.6916269.3
Martin7220.8259-479.54153-14570-112.6256418.9
Theis2622.584-179.46923-7927-40.6752188.4
Christopher6717.2190-429.44349-16367-87.7704967.4
Brooks4116.887-251.34764-21316-19.8422546.2
Augustin3415.055-136.40439-9633-38.8681825.4
Nwaba4513.284-174.48315-4848-67.7162315.1
Fernando86.817-24.7080-16-9.667405.0
House1614.625-74.33810-3417-19.895774.8
Queen107.415-33.4559-244-41.000434.3
Nix1810.120-45.4445-1612-17.706573.2
Garuba176.89-25.3603-141-2.500221.3
TEAM75241.02935-6446.4551001-28761305-1833.7128176109.0
OPPONENTS75241.03250-6743.482962-27381360-1746.7798822117.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Wood11057668610.11552.317105412665
Green291681973.31562.68804112316
Porter351812164.03246.013815917119
Gordon15981132.01542.76312810718
Tate1212653865.42072.926106713239
Schroder644503.3885.938012393
Mathews291401692.9571.01480513618
Sengun1212313525.31622.419705813363
Martin752012763.8951.3950325633
Theis32981305.020.8620113117
Christopher441131572.31271.9790529710
Brooks1269812.0491.260021238
Augustin734411.2742.217110450
Nwaba401091493.334.8550272119
Fernando716232.90.0120044
House439432.7191.21605185
Queen79161.64.460571
Nix420241.3301.711012150
Garuba929382.28.5100847
TEAM7072440314742.0176323.5152735531248345
OPPONENTS8322592342445.7192225.6166537161061425

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you