|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|29
|34.4
|213-516
|.413
|64-207
|135-170
|.794
|625
|21.6
|Porter
|28
|34.4
|179-430
|.416
|50-160
|112-145
|.772
|520
|18.6
|Sengun
|26
|26.6
|146-274
|.533
|4-22
|72-90
|.800
|368
|14.2
|Smith
|28
|30.3
|113-297
|.380
|57-163
|53-64
|.828
|336
|12.0
|Gordon
|25
|29.6
|101-236
|.428
|48-136
|46-54
|.852
|296
|11.8
|Martin
|29
|24.2
|120-220
|.545
|24-78
|43-65
|.662
|307
|10.6
|Eason
|29
|18.7
|95-223
|.426
|21-58
|36-42
|.857
|247
|8.5
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Mathews
|24
|13.3
|33-86
|.384
|30-81
|29-31
|.935
|125
|5.2
|Fernando
|12
|11.9
|23-37
|.622
|0-1
|10-16
|.625
|56
|4.7
|Nix
|26
|15.1
|32-88
|.364
|20-58
|15-19
|.789
|99
|3.8
|Garuba
|27
|14.9
|35-64
|.547
|7-13
|15-28
|.536
|92
|3.4
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|18
|7.0
|22-50
|.440
|3-14
|5-6
|.833
|52
|2.9
|Washington
|4
|9.0
|5-10
|.500
|0-4
|1-2
|.500
|11
|2.8
|Marjanovic
|9
|3.8
|6-10
|.600
|0-1
|7-9
|.778
|19
|2.1
|TEAM
|29
|241.7
|1134-2562
|.443
|331-1002
|582-745
|.781
|3181
|109.7
|OPPONENTS
|29
|241.7
|1211-2558
|.473
|404-1114
|511-660
|.774
|3337
|115.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|18
|104
|122
|4.2
|109
|3.8
|47
|0
|23
|89
|8
|Porter
|41
|116
|157
|5.6
|158
|5.6
|82
|1
|40
|112
|12
|Sengun
|93
|135
|228
|8.8
|55
|2.1
|86
|0
|17
|58
|26
|Smith
|34
|165
|199
|7.1
|20
|.7
|90
|0
|12
|35
|26
|Gordon
|7
|42
|49
|2.0
|60
|2.4
|19
|0
|16
|47
|10
|Martin
|43
|103
|146
|5.0
|41
|1.4
|48
|0
|11
|32
|11
|Eason
|63
|92
|155
|5.3
|24
|.8
|64
|0
|36
|25
|14
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Mathews
|5
|24
|29
|1.2
|10
|.4
|32
|0
|13
|7
|3
|Fernando
|22
|29
|51
|4.2
|15
|1.3
|27
|0
|4
|7
|10
|Nix
|10
|37
|47
|1.8
|66
|2.5
|24
|0
|20
|37
|3
|Garuba
|50
|83
|133
|4.9
|29
|1.1
|47
|0
|23
|19
|18
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|15
|20
|1.1
|11
|.6
|13
|0
|5
|12
|1
|Washington
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|7
|1.8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marjanovic
|1
|8
|9
|1.0
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|TEAM
|401
|963
|1364
|47.0
|616
|21.2
|599
|1
|225
|487
|143
|OPPONENTS
|323
|885
|1208
|41.7
|746
|25.7
|650
|1
|257
|415
|177
