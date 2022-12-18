AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green2934.4213-516.41364-207135-170.79462521.6
Porter2834.4179-430.41650-160112-145.77252018.6
Sengun2626.6146-274.5334-2272-90.80036814.2
Smith2830.3113-297.38057-16353-64.82833612.0
Gordon2529.6101-236.42848-13646-54.85229611.8
Martin2924.2120-220.54524-7843-65.66230710.6
Eason2918.795-223.42621-5836-42.8572478.5
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Mathews2413.333-86.38430-8129-31.9351255.2
Fernando1211.923-37.6220-110-16.625564.7
Nix2615.132-88.36420-5815-19.789993.8
Garuba2714.935-64.5477-1315-28.536923.4
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher187.022-50.4403-145-6.833522.9
Washington49.05-10.5000-41-2.500112.8
Marjanovic93.86-10.6000-17-9.778192.1
TEAM29241.71134-2562.443331-1002582-745.7813181109.7
OPPONENTS29241.71211-2558.473404-1114511-660.7743337115.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green181041224.21093.847023898
Porter411161575.61585.68214011212
Sengun931352288.8552.1860175826
Smith341651997.120.7900123526
Gordon742492.0602.4190164710
Martin431031465.0411.4480113211
Eason63921555.324.8640362514
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Mathews524291.210.43201373
Fernando2229514.2151.32704710
Nix1037471.8662.524020373
Garuba50831334.9291.1470231918
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher515201.111.61305121
Washington1561.571.840100
Marjanovic1891.01.110121
TEAM401963136447.061621.25991225487143
OPPONENTS323885120841.774625.76501257415177

