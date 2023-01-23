AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green4534.6328-800.410110-337209-266.78697521.7
Porter4034.0269-615.43788-254141-184.76676719.2
Sengun4227.6252-442.5709-30127-169.75164015.2
Gordon4029.8167-388.43072-20784-104.80849012.3
Smith4429.7188-481.39177-24777-96.80253012.0
Martin4624.9201-367.54844-13365-104.62551111.1
Eason4618.8143-330.43335-9351-64.7973728.1
Tate1020.625-61.4106-1710-13.769666.6
Mathews3912.952-145.35947-13238-41.9271894.8
Fernando2211.231-56.5540-118-29.621803.6
Nix3514.038-107.35524-7317-25.6801173.3
Christopher287.937-93.3984-309-12.750873.1
Washington1411.118-53.3404-263-6.500433.1
Garuba4414.053-104.5109-2219-36.5281343.0
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Marjanovic154.015-22.6820-111-14.786412.7
TEAM46241.11818-4065.447530-1604879-1163.7565045109.7
OPPONENTS46241.11936-4057.477661-1803872-1108.7875405117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green261651914.21623.6760331349
Porter551632185.42255.610915314316
Sengun1392383779.01373.31430339842
Gordon1070802.01042.6360206214
Smith532523056.9441.01340245841
Martin641692335.1641.4810185214
Eason951502455.341.9981494424
Tate1518333.3333.33509152
Mathews942511.321.552121154
Fernando3146773.5211.047051116
Nix1142531.5832.431024483
Christopher724311.119.71807206
Washington117181.3181.3180640
Garuba801302104.8441.0770303223
Hudgins000.00.000000
Marjanovic715221.53.220141
TEAM6031541214446.6101922.29573333740215
OPPONENTS4871439192641.9117725.69863404602279

