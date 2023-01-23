|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|45
|34.6
|328-800
|.410
|110-337
|209-266
|.786
|975
|21.7
|Porter
|40
|34.0
|269-615
|.437
|88-254
|141-184
|.766
|767
|19.2
|Sengun
|42
|27.6
|252-442
|.570
|9-30
|127-169
|.751
|640
|15.2
|Gordon
|40
|29.8
|167-388
|.430
|72-207
|84-104
|.808
|490
|12.3
|Smith
|44
|29.7
|188-481
|.391
|77-247
|77-96
|.802
|530
|12.0
|Martin
|46
|24.9
|201-367
|.548
|44-133
|65-104
|.625
|511
|11.1
|Eason
|46
|18.8
|143-330
|.433
|35-93
|51-64
|.797
|372
|8.1
|Tate
|10
|20.6
|25-61
|.410
|6-17
|10-13
|.769
|66
|6.6
|Mathews
|39
|12.9
|52-145
|.359
|47-132
|38-41
|.927
|189
|4.8
|Fernando
|22
|11.2
|31-56
|.554
|0-1
|18-29
|.621
|80
|3.6
|Nix
|35
|14.0
|38-107
|.355
|24-73
|17-25
|.680
|117
|3.3
|Christopher
|28
|7.9
|37-93
|.398
|4-30
|9-12
|.750
|87
|3.1
|Washington
|14
|11.1
|18-53
|.340
|4-26
|3-6
|.500
|43
|3.1
|Garuba
|44
|14.0
|53-104
|.510
|9-22
|19-36
|.528
|134
|3.0
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Marjanovic
|15
|4.0
|15-22
|.682
|0-1
|11-14
|.786
|41
|2.7
|TEAM
|46
|241.1
|1818-4065
|.447
|530-1604
|879-1163
|.756
|5045
|109.7
|OPPONENTS
|46
|241.1
|1936-4057
|.477
|661-1803
|872-1108
|.787
|5405
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|26
|165
|191
|4.2
|162
|3.6
|76
|0
|33
|134
|9
|Porter
|55
|163
|218
|5.4
|225
|5.6
|109
|1
|53
|143
|16
|Sengun
|139
|238
|377
|9.0
|137
|3.3
|143
|0
|33
|98
|42
|Gordon
|10
|70
|80
|2.0
|104
|2.6
|36
|0
|20
|62
|14
|Smith
|53
|252
|305
|6.9
|44
|1.0
|134
|0
|24
|58
|41
|Martin
|64
|169
|233
|5.1
|64
|1.4
|81
|0
|18
|52
|14
|Eason
|95
|150
|245
|5.3
|41
|.9
|98
|1
|49
|44
|24
|Tate
|15
|18
|33
|3.3
|33
|3.3
|35
|0
|9
|15
|2
|Mathews
|9
|42
|51
|1.3
|21
|.5
|52
|1
|21
|15
|4
|Fernando
|31
|46
|77
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|47
|0
|5
|11
|16
|Nix
|11
|42
|53
|1.5
|83
|2.4
|31
|0
|24
|48
|3
|Christopher
|7
|24
|31
|1.1
|19
|.7
|18
|0
|7
|20
|6
|Washington
|1
|17
|18
|1.3
|18
|1.3
|18
|0
|6
|4
|0
|Garuba
|80
|130
|210
|4.8
|44
|1.0
|77
|0
|30
|32
|23
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marjanovic
|7
|15
|22
|1.5
|3
|.2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|TEAM
|603
|1541
|2144
|46.6
|1019
|22.2
|957
|3
|333
|740
|215
|OPPONENTS
|487
|1439
|1926
|41.9
|1177
|25.6
|986
|3
|404
|602
|279
