|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|22
|34.4
|161-385
|.418
|57-167
|99-126
|.786
|478
|21.7
|Porter
|21
|34.4
|134-322
|.416
|43-120
|83-111
|.748
|394
|18.8
|Sengun
|19
|26.7
|110-198
|.556
|4-21
|68-86
|.791
|292
|15.4
|Gordon
|19
|29.5
|78-178
|.438
|35-100
|41-47
|.872
|232
|12.2
|Smith
|21
|30.1
|84-230
|.365
|46-130
|36-42
|.857
|250
|11.9
|Martin
|22
|24.5
|91-168
|.542
|21-64
|34-51
|.667
|237
|10.8
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Eason
|22
|18.1
|68-167
|.407
|15-44
|29-34
|.853
|180
|8.2
|Fernando
|6
|13.7
|17-23
|.739
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|38
|6.3
|Mathews
|19
|13.5
|26-67
|.388
|25-64
|19-20
|.950
|96
|5.1
|Garuba
|20
|15.8
|30-52
|.577
|7-11
|14-24
|.583
|81
|4.1
|Nix
|20
|14.9
|22-61
|.361
|15-40
|8-11
|.727
|67
|3.4
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|16
|6.9
|19-44
|.432
|3-14
|3-4
|.750
|44
|2.8
|Marjanovic
|7
|3.6
|3-7
|.429
|0-1
|4-6
|.667
|10
|1.4
|Washington
|1
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|1.0
|TEAM
|22
|240.0
|854-1923
|.444
|274-782
|446-574
|.777
|2428
|110.4
|OPPONENTS
|22
|240.0
|936-1937
|.483
|295-813
|402-520
|.773
|2569
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|13
|77
|90
|4.1
|85
|3.9
|40
|0
|18
|71
|5
|Porter
|33
|90
|123
|5.9
|127
|6.0
|60
|1
|26
|81
|9
|Sengun
|65
|103
|168
|8.8
|44
|2.3
|66
|0
|15
|44
|19
|Gordon
|6
|30
|36
|1.9
|47
|2.5
|14
|0
|13
|36
|7
|Smith
|27
|119
|146
|7.0
|17
|.8
|68
|0
|8
|22
|21
|Martin
|31
|82
|113
|5.1
|31
|1.4
|39
|0
|9
|28
|10
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Eason
|47
|67
|114
|5.2
|19
|.9
|49
|0
|30
|19
|9
|Fernando
|11
|16
|27
|4.5
|10
|1.7
|12
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Mathews
|2
|20
|22
|1.2
|7
|.4
|30
|0
|9
|6
|1
|Garuba
|37
|60
|97
|4.8
|23
|1.2
|40
|0
|19
|19
|15
|Nix
|6
|27
|33
|1.6
|47
|2.4
|18
|0
|15
|27
|3
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|14
|19
|1.2
|9
|.6
|12
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Marjanovic
|1
|6
|7
|1.0
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|292
|716
|1008
|45.8
|477
|21.7
|464
|1
|173
|376
|105
|OPPONENTS
|244
|680
|924
|42.0
|583
|26.5
|498
|1
|198
|317
|136
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.