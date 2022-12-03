AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green2234.4161-385.41857-16799-126.78647821.7
Porter2134.4134-322.41643-12083-111.74839418.8
Sengun1926.7110-198.5564-2168-86.79129215.4
Gordon1929.578-178.43835-10041-47.87223212.2
Smith2130.184-230.36546-13036-42.85725011.9
Martin2224.591-168.54221-6434-51.66723710.8
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Eason2218.168-167.40715-4429-34.8531808.2
Fernando613.717-23.7390-04-6.667386.3
Mathews1913.526-67.38825-6419-20.950965.1
Garuba2015.830-52.5777-1114-24.583814.1
Nix2014.922-61.36115-408-11.727673.4
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher166.919-44.4323-143-4.750442.8
Marjanovic73.63-7.4290-14-6.667101.4
Washington14.00-0.0000-01-2.50011.0
TEAM22240.0854-1923.444274-782446-574.7772428110.4
OPPONENTS22240.0936-1937.483295-813402-520.7732569116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green1377904.1853.940018715
Porter33901235.91276.060126819
Sengun651031688.8442.3660154419
Gordon630361.9472.514013367
Smith271191467.017.868082221
Martin31821135.1311.439092810
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Eason47671145.219.949030199
Fernando1116274.5101.7120345
Mathews220221.27.4300961
Garuba3760974.8231.2400191915
Nix627331.6472.418015273
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher514191.29.61204120
Marjanovic1671.01.110121
Washington000.00.000000
TEAM292716100845.847721.74641173376105
OPPONENTS24468092442.058326.54981198317136

