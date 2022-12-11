|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|25
|34.4
|181-441
|.410
|59-182
|111-139
|.799
|532
|21.3
|Porter
|24
|34.6
|152-371
|.410
|48-141
|98-128
|.766
|450
|18.8
|Sengun
|22
|26.8
|128-233
|.549
|4-21
|68-86
|.791
|328
|14.9
|Gordon
|21
|30.1
|88-199
|.442
|40-113
|44-51
|.863
|260
|12.4
|Smith
|24
|30.3
|99-258
|.384
|53-145
|44-53
|.830
|295
|12.3
|Martin
|25
|24.3
|102-189
|.540
|22-70
|41-62
|.661
|267
|10.7
|Eason
|25
|18.8
|84-192
|.438
|19-50
|32-38
|.842
|219
|8.8
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Fernando
|8
|13.6
|20-29
|.690
|0-1
|6-10
|.600
|46
|5.8
|Mathews
|21
|13.6
|28-75
|.373
|27-72
|24-26
|.923
|107
|5.1
|Garuba
|23
|15.2
|32-58
|.552
|7-11
|14-24
|.583
|85
|3.7
|Nix
|23
|15.2
|26-78
|.333
|16-50
|13-17
|.765
|81
|3.5
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|18
|7.0
|22-50
|.440
|3-14
|5-6
|.833
|52
|2.9
|Marjanovic
|8
|3.8
|6-10
|.600
|0-1
|5-7
|.714
|17
|2.1
|Washington
|2
|4.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.5
|TEAM
|25
|242.0
|980-2206
|.444
|301-878
|509-653
|.779
|2770
|110.8
|OPPONENTS
|25
|242.0
|1066-2192
|.486
|350-937
|448-581
|.771
|2930
|117.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|16
|82
|98
|3.9
|97
|3.9
|43
|0
|20
|80
|6
|Porter
|34
|101
|135
|5.6
|138
|5.8
|71
|1
|30
|92
|10
|Sengun
|78
|113
|191
|8.7
|48
|2.2
|77
|0
|16
|52
|20
|Gordon
|7
|34
|41
|2.0
|55
|2.6
|16
|0
|14
|40
|8
|Smith
|29
|137
|166
|6.9
|17
|.7
|79
|0
|8
|28
|23
|Martin
|38
|89
|127
|5.1
|36
|1.4
|42
|0
|9
|30
|10
|Eason
|56
|80
|136
|5.4
|22
|.9
|53
|0
|33
|20
|11
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Fernando
|14
|21
|35
|4.4
|10
|1.3
|16
|0
|4
|5
|6
|Mathews
|3
|21
|24
|1.1
|9
|.4
|31
|0
|12
|7
|1
|Garuba
|39
|73
|112
|4.9
|23
|1.0
|43
|0
|20
|19
|16
|Nix
|10
|31
|41
|1.8
|59
|2.6
|23
|0
|16
|32
|3
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|15
|20
|1.1
|11
|.6
|13
|0
|5
|12
|1
|Marjanovic
|1
|6
|7
|.9
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|338
|808
|1146
|45.8
|536
|21.4
|524
|1
|191
|424
|116
|OPPONENTS
|268
|768
|1036
|41.4
|665
|26.6
|575
|1
|221
|365
|154
