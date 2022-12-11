AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green2534.4181-441.41059-182111-139.79953221.3
Porter2434.6152-371.41048-14198-128.76645018.8
Sengun2226.8128-233.5494-2168-86.79132814.9
Gordon2130.188-199.44240-11344-51.86326012.4
Smith2430.399-258.38453-14544-53.83029512.3
Martin2524.3102-189.54022-7041-62.66126710.7
Eason2518.884-192.43819-5032-38.8422198.8
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Fernando813.620-29.6900-16-10.600465.8
Mathews2113.628-75.37327-7224-26.9231075.1
Garuba2315.232-58.5527-1114-24.583853.7
Nix2315.226-78.33316-5013-17.765813.5
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher187.022-50.4403-145-6.833522.9
Marjanovic83.86-10.6000-15-7.714172.1
Washington24.51-2.5000-11-2.50031.5
TEAM25242.0980-2206.444301-878509-653.7792770110.8
OPPONENTS25242.01066-2192.486350-937448-581.7712930117.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green1682983.9973.943020806
Porter341011355.61385.8711309210
Sengun781131918.7482.2770165220
Gordon734412.0552.616014408
Smith291371666.917.779082823
Martin38891275.1361.442093010
Eason56801365.422.9530332011
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Fernando1421354.4101.3160456
Mathews321241.19.43101271
Garuba39731124.9231.0430201916
Nix1031411.8592.623016323
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher515201.111.61305121
Marjanovic167.91.110121
Washington000.00.010000
TEAM338808114645.853621.45241191424116
OPPONENTS268768103641.466526.65751221365154

