|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|54
|33.9
|393-960
|.409
|137-412
|253-321
|.788
|1176
|21.8
|Porter
|40
|34.0
|269-615
|.437
|88-254
|141-184
|.766
|767
|19.2
|Sengun
|54
|28.2
|316-569
|.555
|13-39
|162-215
|.753
|807
|14.9
|Gordon
|47
|30.2
|210-478
|.439
|85-245
|110-135
|.815
|615
|13.1
|Smith
|56
|30.0
|236-612
|.386
|89-296
|112-140
|.800
|673
|12.0
|Martin
|59
|26.5
|273-487
|.561
|51-159
|98-150
|.653
|695
|11.8
|Eason
|59
|19.4
|196-445
|.440
|40-117
|76-102
|.745
|508
|8.6
|Tate
|21
|21.3
|67-147
|.456
|9-29
|25-38
|.658
|168
|8.0
|Christopher
|41
|10.3
|80-171
|.468
|11-46
|27-37
|.730
|198
|4.8
|Mathews
|45
|13.4
|60-170
|.353
|53-155
|41-45
|.911
|214
|4.8
|Washington
|24
|13.5
|45-123
|.366
|12-56
|8-14
|.571
|110
|4.6
|Fernando
|31
|11.7
|48-93
|.516
|0-1
|30-44
|.682
|126
|4.1
|Days
|4
|6.3
|5-12
|.417
|3-10
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|3.8
|Nix
|42
|15.7
|53-153
|.346
|32-101
|22-31
|.710
|160
|3.8
|Garuba
|52
|13.6
|65-123
|.528
|15-32
|19-36
|.528
|164
|3.2
|Marjanovic
|19
|4.4
|21-32
|.656
|0-1
|14-17
|.824
|56
|2.9
|Kaminsky
|3
|8.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|4-4
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Hudgins
|5
|5.6
|2-9
|.222
|2-8
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.8
|TEAM
|59
|240.8
|2340-5206
|.449
|640-1964
|1147-1518
|.756
|6467
|109.6
|OPPONENTS
|59
|240.8
|2484-5211
|.477
|859-2316
|1142-1430
|.799
|6969
|118.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|30
|186
|216
|4.0
|195
|3.6
|90
|0
|41
|154
|13
|Porter
|55
|163
|218
|5.4
|225
|5.6
|109
|1
|53
|143
|16
|Sengun
|170
|303
|473
|8.8
|202
|3.7
|182
|0
|45
|135
|51
|Gordon
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|136
|2.9
|45
|0
|30
|83
|17
|Smith
|74
|322
|396
|7.1
|66
|1.2
|165
|0
|28
|82
|53
|Martin
|91
|239
|330
|5.6
|90
|1.5
|103
|0
|27
|68
|25
|Eason
|130
|196
|326
|5.5
|56
|.9
|129
|1
|65
|64
|33
|Tate
|32
|48
|80
|3.8
|55
|2.6
|68
|0
|14
|34
|4
|Christopher
|11
|34
|45
|1.1
|38
|.9
|33
|0
|16
|38
|9
|Mathews
|10
|52
|62
|1.4
|23
|.5
|56
|1
|23
|18
|4
|Washington
|2
|31
|33
|1.4
|37
|1.5
|27
|0
|11
|10
|1
|Fernando
|48
|74
|122
|3.9
|30
|1.0
|68
|0
|6
|20
|31
|Days
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nix
|12
|61
|73
|1.7
|105
|2.5
|41
|0
|27
|58
|6
|Garuba
|87
|147
|234
|4.5
|50
|1.0
|91
|0
|36
|34
|24
|Marjanovic
|9
|20
|29
|1.5
|4
|.2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Kaminsky
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|6
|2.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|775
|1969
|2744
|46.5
|1322
|22.4
|1214
|3
|424
|947
|291
|OPPONENTS
|626
|1837
|2463
|41.7
|1519
|25.7
|1257
|3
|530
|759
|350
