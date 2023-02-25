AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green5433.9393-960.409137-412253-321.788117621.8
Porter4034.0269-615.43788-254141-184.76676719.2
Sengun5428.2316-569.55513-39162-215.75380714.9
Gordon4730.2210-478.43985-245110-135.81561513.1
Smith5630.0236-612.38689-296112-140.80067312.0
Martin5926.5273-487.56151-15998-150.65369511.8
Eason5919.4196-445.44040-11776-102.7455088.6
Tate2121.367-147.4569-2925-38.6581688.0
Christopher4110.380-171.46811-4627-37.7301984.8
Mathews4513.460-170.35353-15541-45.9112144.8
Washington2413.545-123.36612-568-14.5711104.6
Fernando3111.748-93.5160-130-44.6821264.1
Days46.35-12.4173-102-21.000153.8
Nix4215.753-153.34632-10122-31.7101603.8
Garuba5213.665-123.52815-3219-36.5281643.2
Marjanovic194.421-32.6560-114-17.824562.9
Kaminsky38.01-7.1430-34-41.00062.0
Hudgins55.62-9.2222-83-31.00091.8
TEAM59240.82340-5206.449640-19641147-1518.7566467109.6
OPPONENTS59240.82484-5211.477859-23161142-1430.7996969118.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green301862164.01953.69004115413
Porter551632185.42255.610915314316
Sengun1703034738.82023.718204513551
Gordon1285972.11362.9450308317
Smith743223967.1661.21650288253
Martin912393305.6901.51030276825
Eason1301963265.556.91291656433
Tate3248803.8552.668014344
Christopher1134451.138.933016389
Mathews1052621.423.556123184
Washington231331.4371.527011101
Fernando48741223.9301.068062031
Days1561.51.320001
Nix1261731.71052.541027586
Garuba871472344.5501.0910363424
Marjanovic920291.54.230151
Kaminsky1341.362.010102
Hudgins000.03.610010
TEAM7751969274446.5132222.412143424947291
OPPONENTS6261837246341.7151925.712573530759350

