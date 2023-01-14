AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green4234.5302-743.406102-313195-246.79390121.5
Porter4034.0269-615.43788-254141-184.76676719.2
Sengun3826.7214-388.5525-25116-150.77354914.4
Smith4129.9175-448.39174-23472-88.81849612.1
Gordon3629.6143-338.42368-18966-82.80542011.7
Martin4224.2175-318.55038-11858-93.62444610.6
Eason4218.6126-296.42631-8648-60.8003317.9
Tate720.419-45.4224-135-6.833476.7
Mathews3512.746-128.35942-11831-33.9391654.7
Fernando2211.231-56.5540-118-29.621803.6
Nix3413.438-105.36224-7116-23.6961163.4
Garuba4014.351-97.5269-2219-34.5591303.3
Washington1210.716-46.3483-213-6.500383.2
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Marjanovic144.115-22.6820-111-14.786412.9
Christopher246.926-65.4004-206-8.750622.6
TEAM42241.21647-3711.444493-1487805-1056.7624592109.3
OPPONENTS42241.21755-3699.474609-1661790-1003.7884909116.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green251561814.31503.6700331239
Porter551632185.42255.610915314316
Sengun1242023268.61122.91300298333
Smith522392917.137.91270235440
Gordon960691.9892.5290185712
Martin551462014.8571.4690184712
Eason801402205.237.9911464022
Tate1213253.6243.42409101
Mathews735421.219.54612094
Fernando3146773.5211.047051116
Nix1141521.5812.428023443
Garuba751171924.8391.0710293121
Washington115161.3151.3140530
Hudgins000.00.000000
Marjanovic714211.53.220131
Christopher518231.015.61705141
TEAM5491405195446.592422.08743317672191
OPPONENTS4531323177642.3108625.99053361565249

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you