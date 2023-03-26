|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|68
|34.1
|504-1219
|.413
|169-503
|315-397
|.793
|1492
|21.9
|Porter
|52
|34.0
|336-770
|.436
|114-326
|182-234
|.778
|968
|18.6
|Sengun
|67
|28.5
|392-706
|.555
|15-50
|185-256
|.723
|984
|14.7
|Gordon
|47
|30.2
|210-478
|.439
|85-245
|110-135
|.815
|615
|13.1
|Martin
|74
|27.6
|366-644
|.568
|62-200
|135-199
|.678
|929
|12.6
|Smith
|71
|30.7
|321-790
|.406
|114-365
|140-181
|.773
|896
|12.6
|Eason
|74
|21.0
|268-580
|.462
|54-151
|99-134
|.739
|689
|9.3
|Tate
|31
|21.8
|110-229
|.480
|13-46
|50-69
|.725
|283
|9.1
|Christopher
|56
|11.6
|121-266
|.455
|20-77
|40-52
|.769
|302
|5.4
|Mathews
|45
|13.4
|60-170
|.353
|53-155
|41-45
|.911
|214
|4.8
|Washington
|30
|13.7
|55-155
|.355
|17-78
|10-16
|.625
|137
|4.6
|Nix
|50
|16.7
|77-218
|.353
|39-128
|24-36
|.667
|217
|4.3
|Fernando
|31
|11.7
|48-93
|.516
|0-1
|30-44
|.682
|126
|4.1
|Days
|4
|6.3
|5-12
|.417
|3-10
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|3.8
|Garuba
|67
|13.2
|81-158
|.513
|24-49
|26-44
|.591
|212
|3.2
|Marjanovic
|26
|5.0
|33-48
|.688
|0-1
|18-24
|.750
|84
|3.2
|Hudgins
|5
|5.6
|2-9
|.222
|2-8
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.8
|Kaminsky
|7
|5.1
|2-11
|.182
|1-7
|4-4
|1.000
|9
|1.3
|TEAM
|74
|241.0
|2991-6556
|.456
|785-2400
|1414-1875
|.754
|8181
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.0
|3132-6521
|.480
|1088-2892
|1435-1786
|.803
|8787
|118.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|39
|223
|262
|3.9
|242
|3.6
|119
|0
|52
|184
|18
|Porter
|70
|220
|290
|5.6
|307
|5.9
|133
|1
|69
|173
|16
|Sengun
|211
|371
|582
|8.7
|256
|3.8
|230
|0
|60
|166
|60
|Gordon
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|136
|2.9
|45
|0
|30
|83
|17
|Martin
|113
|297
|410
|5.5
|111
|1.5
|131
|0
|38
|85
|28
|Smith
|104
|401
|505
|7.1
|88
|1.2
|204
|0
|37
|99
|65
|Eason
|168
|266
|434
|5.9
|76
|1.0
|168
|1
|85
|88
|42
|Tate
|41
|77
|118
|3.8
|84
|2.7
|106
|0
|21
|47
|7
|Christopher
|15
|46
|61
|1.1
|61
|1.1
|53
|0
|25
|50
|13
|Mathews
|10
|52
|62
|1.4
|23
|.5
|56
|1
|23
|18
|4
|Washington
|2
|40
|42
|1.4
|47
|1.6
|27
|0
|13
|14
|2
|Nix
|16
|74
|90
|1.8
|124
|2.5
|55
|0
|30
|77
|6
|Fernando
|48
|74
|122
|3.9
|30
|1.0
|68
|0
|6
|20
|31
|Days
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garuba
|112
|174
|286
|4.3
|58
|.9
|120
|0
|41
|44
|27
|Marjanovic
|15
|32
|47
|1.8
|7
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kaminsky
|1
|8
|9
|1.3
|7
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|978
|2445
|3423
|46.3
|1661
|22.4
|1525
|3
|535
|1161
|340
|OPPONENTS
|775
|2278
|3053
|41.3
|1919
|25.9
|1541
|3
|657
|934
|443
