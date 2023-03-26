AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green6834.1504-1219.413169-503315-397.793149221.9
Porter5234.0336-770.436114-326182-234.77896818.6
Sengun6728.5392-706.55515-50185-256.72398414.7
Gordon4730.2210-478.43985-245110-135.81561513.1
Martin7427.6366-644.56862-200135-199.67892912.6
Smith7130.7321-790.406114-365140-181.77389612.6
Eason7421.0268-580.46254-15199-134.7396899.3
Tate3121.8110-229.48013-4650-69.7252839.1
Christopher5611.6121-266.45520-7740-52.7693025.4
Mathews4513.460-170.35353-15541-45.9112144.8
Washington3013.755-155.35517-7810-16.6251374.6
Nix5016.777-218.35339-12824-36.6672174.3
Fernando3111.748-93.5160-130-44.6821264.1
Days46.35-12.4173-102-21.000153.8
Garuba6713.281-158.51324-4926-44.5912123.2
Marjanovic265.033-48.6880-118-24.750843.2
Hudgins55.62-9.2222-83-31.00091.8
Kaminsky75.12-11.1821-74-41.00091.3
TEAM74241.02991-6556.456785-24001414-1875.7548181110.6
OPPONENTS74241.03132-6521.4801088-28921435-1786.8038787118.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green392232623.92423.611905218418
Porter702202905.63075.913316917316
Sengun2113715828.72563.823006016660
Gordon1285972.11362.9450308317
Martin1132974105.51111.51310388528
Smith1044015057.1881.22040379965
Eason1682664345.9761.01681858842
Tate41771183.8842.7106021477
Christopher1546611.1611.1530255013
Mathews1052621.423.556123184
Washington240421.4471.627013142
Nix1674901.81242.555030776
Fernando48741223.9301.068062031
Days1561.51.320001
Garuba1121742864.358.91200414427
Marjanovic1532471.87.3604121
Hudgins000.03.610010
Kaminsky1891.371.010102
TEAM9782445342346.3166122.4152535351161340
OPPONENTS7752278305341.3191925.915413657934443

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

