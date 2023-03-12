|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|61
|33.6
|448-1083
|.414
|154-457
|273-350
|.780
|1323
|21.7
|Porter
|45
|33.5
|290-671
|.432
|97-279
|154-201
|.766
|831
|18.5
|Sengun
|62
|28.3
|361-650
|.555
|14-44
|177-241
|.734
|913
|14.7
|Gordon
|47
|30.2
|210-478
|.439
|85-245
|110-135
|.815
|615
|13.1
|Martin
|67
|27.0
|323-572
|.565
|56-176
|115-173
|.665
|817
|12.2
|Smith
|64
|30.3
|277-699
|.396
|99-328
|129-163
|.791
|782
|12.2
|Eason
|67
|20.4
|238-521
|.457
|50-133
|89-119
|.748
|615
|9.2
|Tate
|27
|21.8
|95-202
|.470
|12-40
|43-59
|.729
|245
|9.1
|Christopher
|49
|11.5
|104-227
|.458
|17-63
|33-44
|.750
|258
|5.3
|Mathews
|45
|13.4
|60-170
|.353
|53-155
|41-45
|.911
|214
|4.8
|Washington
|29
|13.8
|55-153
|.359
|17-76
|10-16
|.625
|137
|4.7
|Nix
|47
|16.7
|73-204
|.358
|36-118
|23-34
|.676
|205
|4.4
|Fernando
|31
|11.7
|48-93
|.516
|0-1
|30-44
|.682
|126
|4.1
|Days
|4
|6.3
|5-12
|.417
|3-10
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|3.8
|Marjanovic
|24
|4.8
|31-45
|.689
|0-1
|18-24
|.750
|80
|3.3
|Garuba
|60
|13.2
|74-140
|.529
|21-38
|25-42
|.595
|194
|3.2
|Hudgins
|5
|5.6
|2-9
|.222
|2-8
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.8
|Kaminsky
|6
|6.0
|2-11
|.182
|1-7
|4-4
|1.000
|9
|1.5
|TEAM
|67
|241.1
|2696-5940
|.454
|717-2179
|1279-1699
|.753
|7388
|110.3
|OPPONENTS
|67
|241.1
|2832-5909
|.479
|986-2621
|1287-1613
|.798
|7937
|118.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|30
|200
|230
|3.8
|221
|3.6
|101
|0
|45
|169
|17
|Porter
|61
|184
|245
|5.4
|256
|5.7
|122
|1
|57
|153
|16
|Sengun
|198
|344
|542
|8.7
|237
|3.8
|206
|0
|53
|157
|57
|Gordon
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|136
|2.9
|45
|0
|30
|83
|17
|Martin
|99
|272
|371
|5.5
|104
|1.6
|119
|0
|34
|78
|25
|Smith
|89
|363
|452
|7.1
|79
|1.2
|183
|0
|33
|90
|60
|Eason
|152
|234
|386
|5.8
|68
|1.0
|153
|1
|77
|79
|39
|Tate
|38
|67
|105
|3.9
|69
|2.6
|90
|0
|17
|40
|6
|Christopher
|13
|42
|55
|1.1
|51
|1.0
|45
|0
|20
|45
|12
|Mathews
|10
|52
|62
|1.4
|23
|.5
|56
|1
|23
|18
|4
|Washington
|2
|39
|41
|1.4
|47
|1.6
|27
|0
|13
|14
|2
|Nix
|16
|69
|85
|1.8
|120
|2.6
|53
|0
|29
|69
|6
|Fernando
|48
|74
|122
|3.9
|30
|1.0
|68
|0
|6
|20
|31
|Days
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marjanovic
|13
|28
|41
|1.7
|5
|.2
|5
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Garuba
|98
|162
|260
|4.3
|54
|.9
|104
|0
|39
|38
|26
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kaminsky
|1
|8
|9
|1.5
|7
|1.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|881
|2228
|3109
|46.4
|1511
|22.6
|1381
|3
|481
|1062
|322
|OPPONENTS
|703
|2083
|2786
|41.6
|1735
|25.9
|1408
|3
|596
|856
|409
