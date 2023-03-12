AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green6133.6448-1083.414154-457273-350.780132321.7
Porter4533.5290-671.43297-279154-201.76683118.5
Sengun6228.3361-650.55514-44177-241.73491314.7
Gordon4730.2210-478.43985-245110-135.81561513.1
Martin6727.0323-572.56556-176115-173.66581712.2
Smith6430.3277-699.39699-328129-163.79178212.2
Eason6720.4238-521.45750-13389-119.7486159.2
Tate2721.895-202.47012-4043-59.7292459.1
Christopher4911.5104-227.45817-6333-44.7502585.3
Mathews4513.460-170.35353-15541-45.9112144.8
Washington2913.855-153.35917-7610-16.6251374.7
Nix4716.773-204.35836-11823-34.6762054.4
Fernando3111.748-93.5160-130-44.6821264.1
Days46.35-12.4173-102-21.000153.8
Marjanovic244.831-45.6890-118-24.750803.3
Garuba6013.274-140.52921-3825-42.5951943.2
Hudgins55.62-9.2222-83-31.00091.8
Kaminsky66.02-11.1821-74-41.00091.5
TEAM67241.12696-5940.454717-21791279-1699.7537388110.3
OPPONENTS67241.12832-5909.479986-26211287-1613.7987937118.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green302002303.82213.610104516917
Porter611842455.42565.712215715316
Sengun1983445428.72373.820605315757
Gordon1285972.11362.9450308317
Martin992723715.51041.61190347825
Smith893634527.1791.21830339060
Eason1522343865.8681.01531777939
Tate38671053.9692.690017406
Christopher1342551.1511.0450204512
Mathews1052621.423.556123184
Washington239411.4471.627013142
Nix1669851.81202.653029696
Fernando48741223.9301.068062031
Days1561.51.320001
Marjanovic1328411.75.250481
Garuba981622604.354.91040393826
Hudgins000.03.610010
Kaminsky1891.571.210102
TEAM8812228310946.4151122.6138134811062322
OPPONENTS7032083278641.6173525.914083596856409

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you