|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|32
|34.5
|230-562
|.409
|69-225
|153-191
|.801
|682
|21.3
|Porter
|31
|34.1
|202-478
|.423
|57-181
|119-154
|.773
|580
|18.7
|Sengun
|29
|26.7
|165-301
|.548
|4-23
|88-112
|.786
|422
|14.6
|Smith
|31
|30.4
|131-339
|.386
|62-180
|55-66
|.833
|379
|12.2
|Gordon
|27
|29.6
|106-254
|.417
|51-144
|46-54
|.852
|309
|11.4
|Martin
|32
|24.3
|135-244
|.553
|28-85
|45-71
|.634
|343
|10.7
|Eason
|32
|19.0
|103-237
|.435
|25-64
|43-52
|.827
|274
|8.6
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Mathews
|25
|13.3
|33-87
|.379
|30-82
|29-31
|.935
|125
|5.0
|Fernando
|15
|10.9
|26-45
|.578
|0-1
|13-20
|.650
|65
|4.3
|Nix
|29
|15.1
|35-101
|.347
|21-67
|15-21
|.714
|106
|3.7
|Washington
|6
|8.7
|10-20
|.500
|1-7
|1-2
|.500
|22
|3.7
|Garuba
|30
|14.7
|36-74
|.486
|7-15
|15-28
|.536
|94
|3.1
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|19
|6.8
|22-51
|.431
|3-14
|5-6
|.833
|52
|2.7
|Marjanovic
|10
|3.8
|7-11
|.636
|0-1
|7-9
|.778
|21
|2.1
|TEAM
|32
|241.6
|1252-2825
|.443
|361-1095
|637-821
|.776
|3502
|109.4
|OPPONENTS
|32
|241.6
|1334-2812
|.474
|448-1229
|573-739
|.775
|3689
|115.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|20
|119
|139
|4.3
|116
|3.6
|52
|0
|27
|96
|8
|Porter
|45
|123
|168
|5.4
|171
|5.5
|91
|1
|46
|120
|14
|Sengun
|97
|155
|252
|8.7
|71
|2.4
|95
|0
|19
|60
|27
|Smith
|38
|184
|222
|7.2
|24
|.8
|99
|0
|14
|40
|31
|Gordon
|8
|46
|54
|2.0
|65
|2.4
|21
|0
|18
|48
|10
|Martin
|49
|112
|161
|5.0
|47
|1.5
|53
|0
|15
|34
|11
|Eason
|65
|100
|165
|5.2
|25
|.8
|71
|0
|38
|32
|15
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Mathews
|5
|25
|30
|1.2
|12
|.5
|32
|0
|14
|7
|3
|Fernando
|25
|32
|57
|3.8
|16
|1.1
|33
|0
|4
|8
|11
|Nix
|10
|40
|50
|1.7
|76
|2.6
|28
|0
|23
|42
|3
|Washington
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|8
|1.3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Garuba
|61
|90
|151
|5.0
|33
|1.1
|50
|0
|25
|22
|18
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|15
|20
|1.1
|12
|.6
|13
|0
|5
|12
|1
|Marjanovic
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|TEAM
|438
|1061
|1499
|46.8
|687
|21.5
|659
|1
|253
|528
|153
|OPPONENTS
|350
|983
|1333
|41.7
|815
|25.5
|712
|1
|284
|459
|196
