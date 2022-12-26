AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green3234.5230-562.40969-225153-191.80168221.3
Porter3134.1202-478.42357-181119-154.77358018.7
Sengun2926.7165-301.5484-2388-112.78642214.6
Smith3130.4131-339.38662-18055-66.83337912.2
Gordon2729.6106-254.41751-14446-54.85230911.4
Martin3224.3135-244.55328-8545-71.63434310.7
Eason3219.0103-237.43525-6443-52.8272748.6
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Mathews2513.333-87.37930-8229-31.9351255.0
Fernando1510.926-45.5780-113-20.650654.3
Nix2915.135-101.34721-6715-21.7141063.7
Washington68.710-20.5001-71-2.500223.7
Garuba3014.736-74.4867-1515-28.536943.1
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher196.822-51.4313-145-6.833522.7
Marjanovic103.87-11.6360-17-9.778212.1
TEAM32241.61252-2825.443361-1095637-821.7763502109.4
OPPONENTS32241.61334-2812.474448-1229573-739.7753689115.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green201191394.31163.652027968
Porter451231685.41715.59114612014
Sengun971552528.7712.4950196027
Smith381842227.224.8990144031
Gordon846542.0652.4210184810
Martin491121615.0471.5530153411
Eason651001655.225.8710383215
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Mathews525301.212.53201473
Fernando2532573.8161.13304811
Nix1040501.7762.628023423
Washington1671.281.350100
Garuba61901515.0331.1500252218
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher515201.112.61305121
Marjanovic19101.01.110121
TEAM4381061149946.868721.56591253528153
OPPONENTS350983133341.781525.57121284459196

