AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green3634.4261-626.41785-261166-210.79077321.5
Porter3534.3235-542.43473-214135-174.77667819.4
Sengun3226.4178-323.5515-2597-122.79545814.3
Smith3529.9149-384.38868-20358-70.82942412.1
Gordon3029.6115-282.40854-15753-65.81533711.2
Martin3624.1149-270.55230-9751-77.66237910.5
Eason3619.0114-267.42729-7847-57.8253048.4
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Mathews2913.236-101.35633-9631-33.9391364.7
Fernando1911.429-52.5580-116-26.615743.9
Nix3114.437-104.35623-7016-23.6961133.6
Washington1010.715-42.3573-193-6.500363.6
Garuba3414.844-88.5009-2116-31.5161133.3
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Marjanovic124.212-17.7060-19-11.818332.8
Christopher216.722-54.4073-156-8.750532.5
TEAM36241.41407-3173.443418-1264707-917.7713939109.4
OPPONENTS36241.41504-3176.474514-1416648-840.7714170115.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green211351564.31283.6570281088
Porter491451945.52045.89914713114
Sengun1051732788.7802.51050216629
Smith452002457.030.91080174733
Gordon851592.0722.4230185311
Martin491251744.8511.4610164111
Eason741191935.429.8780423618
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Mathews531361.215.53801783
Fernando2939683.618.943051114
Nix1140511.6792.528023433
Washington114151.5141.4100410
Garuba681061745.1351.0560272420
Hudgins000.00.000000
Marjanovic511161.32.220131
Christopher516211.013.61405121
TEAM4831210169347.078021.77371274589166
OPPONENTS3891118150741.992425.77911315495216

