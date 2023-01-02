|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|36
|34.4
|261-626
|.417
|85-261
|166-210
|.790
|773
|21.5
|Porter
|35
|34.3
|235-542
|.434
|73-214
|135-174
|.776
|678
|19.4
|Sengun
|32
|26.4
|178-323
|.551
|5-25
|97-122
|.795
|458
|14.3
|Smith
|35
|29.9
|149-384
|.388
|68-203
|58-70
|.829
|424
|12.1
|Gordon
|30
|29.6
|115-282
|.408
|54-157
|53-65
|.815
|337
|11.2
|Martin
|36
|24.1
|149-270
|.552
|30-97
|51-77
|.662
|379
|10.5
|Eason
|36
|19.0
|114-267
|.427
|29-78
|47-57
|.825
|304
|8.4
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Mathews
|29
|13.2
|36-101
|.356
|33-96
|31-33
|.939
|136
|4.7
|Fernando
|19
|11.4
|29-52
|.558
|0-1
|16-26
|.615
|74
|3.9
|Nix
|31
|14.4
|37-104
|.356
|23-70
|16-23
|.696
|113
|3.6
|Washington
|10
|10.7
|15-42
|.357
|3-19
|3-6
|.500
|36
|3.6
|Garuba
|34
|14.8
|44-88
|.500
|9-21
|16-31
|.516
|113
|3.3
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Marjanovic
|12
|4.2
|12-17
|.706
|0-1
|9-11
|.818
|33
|2.8
|Christopher
|21
|6.7
|22-54
|.407
|3-15
|6-8
|.750
|53
|2.5
|TEAM
|36
|241.4
|1407-3173
|.443
|418-1264
|707-917
|.771
|3939
|109.4
|OPPONENTS
|36
|241.4
|1504-3176
|.474
|514-1416
|648-840
|.771
|4170
|115.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|21
|135
|156
|4.3
|128
|3.6
|57
|0
|28
|108
|8
|Porter
|49
|145
|194
|5.5
|204
|5.8
|99
|1
|47
|131
|14
|Sengun
|105
|173
|278
|8.7
|80
|2.5
|105
|0
|21
|66
|29
|Smith
|45
|200
|245
|7.0
|30
|.9
|108
|0
|17
|47
|33
|Gordon
|8
|51
|59
|2.0
|72
|2.4
|23
|0
|18
|53
|11
|Martin
|49
|125
|174
|4.8
|51
|1.4
|61
|0
|16
|41
|11
|Eason
|74
|119
|193
|5.4
|29
|.8
|78
|0
|42
|36
|18
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Mathews
|5
|31
|36
|1.2
|15
|.5
|38
|0
|17
|8
|3
|Fernando
|29
|39
|68
|3.6
|18
|.9
|43
|0
|5
|11
|14
|Nix
|11
|40
|51
|1.6
|79
|2.5
|28
|0
|23
|43
|3
|Washington
|1
|14
|15
|1.5
|14
|1.4
|10
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Garuba
|68
|106
|174
|5.1
|35
|1.0
|56
|0
|27
|24
|20
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marjanovic
|5
|11
|16
|1.3
|2
|.2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Christopher
|5
|16
|21
|1.0
|13
|.6
|14
|0
|5
|12
|1
|TEAM
|483
|1210
|1693
|47.0
|780
|21.7
|737
|1
|274
|589
|166
|OPPONENTS
|389
|1118
|1507
|41.9
|924
|25.7
|791
|1
|315
|495
|216
