AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green5833.4424-1025.414148-436260-330.788125621.7
Porter4333.6283-647.43794-268148-193.76780818.8
Sengun5928.2344-618.55714-44171-232.73787314.8
Gordon4730.2210-478.43985-245110-135.81561513.1
Martin6426.9304-541.56254-170108-162.66777012.0
Smith6129.9253-653.38791-311120-152.78971711.8
Eason6420.2227-502.45246-12987-117.7445879.2
Tate2421.583-174.47710-3436-51.7062128.8
Christopher4611.296-208.46214-5632-43.7442385.2
Washington2814.255-152.36217-7510-16.6251374.9
Mathews4513.460-170.35353-15541-45.9112144.8
Nix4616.370-192.36536-11623-34.6761994.3
Fernando3111.748-93.5160-130-44.6821264.1
Days46.35-12.4173-102-21.000153.8
Garuba5713.474-137.54021-3825-42.5951943.4
Marjanovic244.831-45.6890-118-24.750803.3
Hudgins55.62-9.2222-83-31.00091.8
Kaminsky56.41-9.1110-54-41.00061.2
TEAM64240.82570-5665.454688-21021228-1629.7547056110.3
OPPONENTS64240.82700-5642.479938-25041228-1541.7977566118.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green301932233.82093.69704215915
Porter571762335.42455.711615515016
Sengun1893285178.82273.819805014854
Gordon1285972.11362.9450308317
Martin972663635.71011.61170327525
Smith803424226.9741.21770308657
Eason1472213685.8651.01421727038
Tate3552873.6592.578015355
Christopher1240521.1481.0400194212
Washington238401.4471.727012142
Mathews1052621.423.556123184
Nix1365781.71182.647029666
Fernando48741223.9301.068062031
Days1561.51.320001
Garuba931582514.453.91010393626
Marjanovic1328411.75.250481
Hudgins000.03.610010
Kaminsky1781.671.410102
TEAM8402130297046.4145122.7131834591011312
OPPONENTS6771987266441.6165325.813493565819378

