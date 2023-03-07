|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|58
|33.4
|424-1025
|.414
|148-436
|260-330
|.788
|1256
|21.7
|Porter
|43
|33.6
|283-647
|.437
|94-268
|148-193
|.767
|808
|18.8
|Sengun
|59
|28.2
|344-618
|.557
|14-44
|171-232
|.737
|873
|14.8
|Gordon
|47
|30.2
|210-478
|.439
|85-245
|110-135
|.815
|615
|13.1
|Martin
|64
|26.9
|304-541
|.562
|54-170
|108-162
|.667
|770
|12.0
|Smith
|61
|29.9
|253-653
|.387
|91-311
|120-152
|.789
|717
|11.8
|Eason
|64
|20.2
|227-502
|.452
|46-129
|87-117
|.744
|587
|9.2
|Tate
|24
|21.5
|83-174
|.477
|10-34
|36-51
|.706
|212
|8.8
|Christopher
|46
|11.2
|96-208
|.462
|14-56
|32-43
|.744
|238
|5.2
|Washington
|28
|14.2
|55-152
|.362
|17-75
|10-16
|.625
|137
|4.9
|Mathews
|45
|13.4
|60-170
|.353
|53-155
|41-45
|.911
|214
|4.8
|Nix
|46
|16.3
|70-192
|.365
|36-116
|23-34
|.676
|199
|4.3
|Fernando
|31
|11.7
|48-93
|.516
|0-1
|30-44
|.682
|126
|4.1
|Days
|4
|6.3
|5-12
|.417
|3-10
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|3.8
|Garuba
|57
|13.4
|74-137
|.540
|21-38
|25-42
|.595
|194
|3.4
|Marjanovic
|24
|4.8
|31-45
|.689
|0-1
|18-24
|.750
|80
|3.3
|Hudgins
|5
|5.6
|2-9
|.222
|2-8
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.8
|Kaminsky
|5
|6.4
|1-9
|.111
|0-5
|4-4
|1.000
|6
|1.2
|TEAM
|64
|240.8
|2570-5665
|.454
|688-2102
|1228-1629
|.754
|7056
|110.3
|OPPONENTS
|64
|240.8
|2700-5642
|.479
|938-2504
|1228-1541
|.797
|7566
|118.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|30
|193
|223
|3.8
|209
|3.6
|97
|0
|42
|159
|15
|Porter
|57
|176
|233
|5.4
|245
|5.7
|116
|1
|55
|150
|16
|Sengun
|189
|328
|517
|8.8
|227
|3.8
|198
|0
|50
|148
|54
|Gordon
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|136
|2.9
|45
|0
|30
|83
|17
|Martin
|97
|266
|363
|5.7
|101
|1.6
|117
|0
|32
|75
|25
|Smith
|80
|342
|422
|6.9
|74
|1.2
|177
|0
|30
|86
|57
|Eason
|147
|221
|368
|5.8
|65
|1.0
|142
|1
|72
|70
|38
|Tate
|35
|52
|87
|3.6
|59
|2.5
|78
|0
|15
|35
|5
|Christopher
|12
|40
|52
|1.1
|48
|1.0
|40
|0
|19
|42
|12
|Washington
|2
|38
|40
|1.4
|47
|1.7
|27
|0
|12
|14
|2
|Mathews
|10
|52
|62
|1.4
|23
|.5
|56
|1
|23
|18
|4
|Nix
|13
|65
|78
|1.7
|118
|2.6
|47
|0
|29
|66
|6
|Fernando
|48
|74
|122
|3.9
|30
|1.0
|68
|0
|6
|20
|31
|Days
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garuba
|93
|158
|251
|4.4
|53
|.9
|101
|0
|39
|36
|26
|Marjanovic
|13
|28
|41
|1.7
|5
|.2
|5
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kaminsky
|1
|7
|8
|1.6
|7
|1.4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|840
|2130
|2970
|46.4
|1451
|22.7
|1318
|3
|459
|1011
|312
|OPPONENTS
|677
|1987
|2664
|41.6
|1653
|25.8
|1349
|3
|565
|819
|378
