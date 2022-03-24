AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Wood6631.0432-863.501129-329202-326.620119518.1
Green5831.2317-771.411116-362154-192.80290415.6
Porter5230.4255-638.400119-32396-161.59672513.9
Gordon5629.4266-560.475123-298105-135.77876013.6
Tate6926.5328-650.50553-179121-172.70383012.0
Schroder1327.147-124.37915-5030-35.85713910.7
Mathews5626.5163-402.405121-333130-163.79857710.3
Sengun6519.6214-454.47124-97143-206.6945959.2
Martin7020.7248-464.53452-14367-107.6266158.8
Theis2622.584-179.46923-7927-40.6752188.4
Christopher6517.1182-416.43847-15965-84.7744767.3
Brooks4116.887-251.34764-21316-19.8422546.2
Fernando77.317-24.7080-16-9.667405.7
Augustin3415.055-136.40439-9633-38.8681825.4
Nwaba4513.284-174.48315-4848-67.7162315.1
House1614.625-74.33810-3417-19.895774.8
Queen107.415-33.4559-244-41.000434.3
Nix1610.020-41.4885-148-13.615533.3
Garuba176.89-25.3603-141-2.500221.3
TEAM73241.02848-6279.454967-27961273-1792.7107936108.7
OPPONENTS73241.03170-6565.483947-26771331-1706.7808618118.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Wood11055966910.11502.316805112163
Green281601883.21542.78604012115
Porter341782124.13065.913615816618
Gordon15961112.01532.76312810718
Tate1192593785.52053.025406512838
Schroder640463.5775.93405331
Mathews281391673.0551.01440483618
Sengun1172223395.21542.419105612662
Martin711992703.9931.3920305531
Theis32981305.020.8620113117
Christopher411091502.31221.977050939
Brooks1269812.0491.260021238
Fernando716233.30.0110044
Augustin734411.2742.217110450
Nwaba401091493.334.8550272119
House439432.7191.21605185
Queen79161.64.460571
Nix318211.3251.69011150
Garuba929382.28.5100847
TEAM6902382307242.1170223.3149135291211334
OPPONENTS7982537333545.7187325.7162536961021418

