|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Wood
|66
|31.0
|432-863
|.501
|129-329
|202-326
|.620
|1195
|18.1
|Green
|58
|31.2
|317-771
|.411
|116-362
|154-192
|.802
|904
|15.6
|Porter
|52
|30.4
|255-638
|.400
|119-323
|96-161
|.596
|725
|13.9
|Gordon
|56
|29.4
|266-560
|.475
|123-298
|105-135
|.778
|760
|13.6
|Tate
|69
|26.5
|328-650
|.505
|53-179
|121-172
|.703
|830
|12.0
|Schroder
|13
|27.1
|47-124
|.379
|15-50
|30-35
|.857
|139
|10.7
|Mathews
|56
|26.5
|163-402
|.405
|121-333
|130-163
|.798
|577
|10.3
|Sengun
|65
|19.6
|214-454
|.471
|24-97
|143-206
|.694
|595
|9.2
|Martin
|70
|20.7
|248-464
|.534
|52-143
|67-107
|.626
|615
|8.8
|Theis
|26
|22.5
|84-179
|.469
|23-79
|27-40
|.675
|218
|8.4
|Christopher
|65
|17.1
|182-416
|.438
|47-159
|65-84
|.774
|476
|7.3
|Brooks
|41
|16.8
|87-251
|.347
|64-213
|16-19
|.842
|254
|6.2
|Fernando
|7
|7.3
|17-24
|.708
|0-1
|6-9
|.667
|40
|5.7
|Augustin
|34
|15.0
|55-136
|.404
|39-96
|33-38
|.868
|182
|5.4
|Nwaba
|45
|13.2
|84-174
|.483
|15-48
|48-67
|.716
|231
|5.1
|House
|16
|14.6
|25-74
|.338
|10-34
|17-19
|.895
|77
|4.8
|Queen
|10
|7.4
|15-33
|.455
|9-24
|4-4
|1.000
|43
|4.3
|Nix
|16
|10.0
|20-41
|.488
|5-14
|8-13
|.615
|53
|3.3
|Garuba
|17
|6.8
|9-25
|.360
|3-14
|1-2
|.500
|22
|1.3
|TEAM
|73
|241.0
|2848-6279
|.454
|967-2796
|1273-1792
|.710
|7936
|108.7
|OPPONENTS
|73
|241.0
|3170-6565
|.483
|947-2677
|1331-1706
|.780
|8618
|118.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Wood
|110
|559
|669
|10.1
|150
|2.3
|168
|0
|51
|121
|63
|Green
|28
|160
|188
|3.2
|154
|2.7
|86
|0
|40
|121
|15
|Porter
|34
|178
|212
|4.1
|306
|5.9
|136
|1
|58
|166
|18
|Gordon
|15
|96
|111
|2.0
|153
|2.7
|63
|1
|28
|107
|18
|Tate
|119
|259
|378
|5.5
|205
|3.0
|254
|0
|65
|128
|38
|Schroder
|6
|40
|46
|3.5
|77
|5.9
|34
|0
|5
|33
|1
|Mathews
|28
|139
|167
|3.0
|55
|1.0
|144
|0
|48
|36
|18
|Sengun
|117
|222
|339
|5.2
|154
|2.4
|191
|0
|56
|126
|62
|Martin
|71
|199
|270
|3.9
|93
|1.3
|92
|0
|30
|55
|31
|Theis
|32
|98
|130
|5.0
|20
|.8
|62
|0
|11
|31
|17
|Christopher
|41
|109
|150
|2.3
|122
|1.9
|77
|0
|50
|93
|9
|Brooks
|12
|69
|81
|2.0
|49
|1.2
|60
|0
|21
|23
|8
|Fernando
|7
|16
|23
|3.3
|0
|.0
|11
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Augustin
|7
|34
|41
|1.2
|74
|2.2
|17
|1
|10
|45
|0
|Nwaba
|40
|109
|149
|3.3
|34
|.8
|55
|0
|27
|21
|19
|House
|4
|39
|43
|2.7
|19
|1.2
|16
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Queen
|7
|9
|16
|1.6
|4
|.4
|6
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Nix
|3
|18
|21
|1.3
|25
|1.6
|9
|0
|11
|15
|0
|Garuba
|9
|29
|38
|2.2
|8
|.5
|10
|0
|8
|4
|7
|TEAM
|690
|2382
|3072
|42.1
|1702
|23.3
|1491
|3
|529
|1211
|334
|OPPONENTS
|798
|2537
|3335
|45.7
|1873
|25.7
|1625
|3
|696
|1021
|418
