AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Wood6730.9435-870.500129-332206-330.624120518.0
Green5931.1326-787.414121-372154-192.80292715.7
Porter5330.4259-647.400122-33098-163.60173813.9
Gordon5729.3268-564.475124-301105-135.77876513.4
Tate7026.4335-660.50856-183121-172.70384712.1
Schroder1426.951-133.38317-5434-39.87215310.9
Mathews5726.3165-409.403123-340131-164.79958410.2
Sengun6619.7215-457.47024-97145-209.6945999.1
Martin7120.7254-472.53853-14570-112.6256318.9
Theis2622.584-179.46923-7927-40.6752188.4
Christopher6617.1187-424.44149-16267-86.7794907.4
Brooks4116.887-251.34764-21316-19.8422546.2
Augustin3415.055-136.40439-9633-38.8681825.4
Nwaba4513.284-174.48315-4848-67.7162315.1
Fernando86.817-24.7080-16-9.667405.0
House1614.625-74.33810-3417-19.895774.8
Queen107.415-33.4559-244-41.000434.3
Nix179.720-43.4655-1610-15.667553.2
Garuba176.89-25.3603-141-2.500221.3
TEAM74241.02891-6362.454986-28411293-1815.7128061108.9
OPPONENTS74241.03213-6650.483950-26981348-1729.7808724117.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Wood11057068010.11552.317005212264
Green281631913.21542.68604012115
Porter351792144.03135.913715916819
Gordon15981132.01542.76312810718
Tate1202623825.52062.925606713038
Schroder642483.4805.73708342
Mathews281401682.9551.01470483618
Sengun1192263455.21592.419605813262
Martin731992723.8941.3940315631
Theis32981305.020.8620113117
Christopher441101542.31241.979052949
Brooks1269812.0491.260021238
Augustin734411.2742.217110450
Nwaba401091493.334.8550272119
Fernando716232.90.0120044
House439432.7191.21605185
Queen79161.64.460571
Nix318211.2271.610011150
Garuba929382.28.5100847
TEAM6992410310942.0172923.4151335411227337
OPPONENTS8112562337345.6190125.7164637021038421

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you