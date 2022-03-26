|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Wood
|67
|30.9
|435-870
|.500
|129-332
|206-330
|.624
|1205
|18.0
|Green
|59
|31.1
|326-787
|.414
|121-372
|154-192
|.802
|927
|15.7
|Porter
|53
|30.4
|259-647
|.400
|122-330
|98-163
|.601
|738
|13.9
|Gordon
|57
|29.3
|268-564
|.475
|124-301
|105-135
|.778
|765
|13.4
|Tate
|70
|26.4
|335-660
|.508
|56-183
|121-172
|.703
|847
|12.1
|Schroder
|14
|26.9
|51-133
|.383
|17-54
|34-39
|.872
|153
|10.9
|Mathews
|57
|26.3
|165-409
|.403
|123-340
|131-164
|.799
|584
|10.2
|Sengun
|66
|19.7
|215-457
|.470
|24-97
|145-209
|.694
|599
|9.1
|Martin
|71
|20.7
|254-472
|.538
|53-145
|70-112
|.625
|631
|8.9
|Theis
|26
|22.5
|84-179
|.469
|23-79
|27-40
|.675
|218
|8.4
|Christopher
|66
|17.1
|187-424
|.441
|49-162
|67-86
|.779
|490
|7.4
|Brooks
|41
|16.8
|87-251
|.347
|64-213
|16-19
|.842
|254
|6.2
|Augustin
|34
|15.0
|55-136
|.404
|39-96
|33-38
|.868
|182
|5.4
|Nwaba
|45
|13.2
|84-174
|.483
|15-48
|48-67
|.716
|231
|5.1
|Fernando
|8
|6.8
|17-24
|.708
|0-1
|6-9
|.667
|40
|5.0
|House
|16
|14.6
|25-74
|.338
|10-34
|17-19
|.895
|77
|4.8
|Queen
|10
|7.4
|15-33
|.455
|9-24
|4-4
|1.000
|43
|4.3
|Nix
|17
|9.7
|20-43
|.465
|5-16
|10-15
|.667
|55
|3.2
|Garuba
|17
|6.8
|9-25
|.360
|3-14
|1-2
|.500
|22
|1.3
|TEAM
|74
|241.0
|2891-6362
|.454
|986-2841
|1293-1815
|.712
|8061
|108.9
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.0
|3213-6650
|.483
|950-2698
|1348-1729
|.780
|8724
|117.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Wood
|110
|570
|680
|10.1
|155
|2.3
|170
|0
|52
|122
|64
|Green
|28
|163
|191
|3.2
|154
|2.6
|86
|0
|40
|121
|15
|Porter
|35
|179
|214
|4.0
|313
|5.9
|137
|1
|59
|168
|19
|Gordon
|15
|98
|113
|2.0
|154
|2.7
|63
|1
|28
|107
|18
|Tate
|120
|262
|382
|5.5
|206
|2.9
|256
|0
|67
|130
|38
|Schroder
|6
|42
|48
|3.4
|80
|5.7
|37
|0
|8
|34
|2
|Mathews
|28
|140
|168
|2.9
|55
|1.0
|147
|0
|48
|36
|18
|Sengun
|119
|226
|345
|5.2
|159
|2.4
|196
|0
|58
|132
|62
|Martin
|73
|199
|272
|3.8
|94
|1.3
|94
|0
|31
|56
|31
|Theis
|32
|98
|130
|5.0
|20
|.8
|62
|0
|11
|31
|17
|Christopher
|44
|110
|154
|2.3
|124
|1.9
|79
|0
|52
|94
|9
|Brooks
|12
|69
|81
|2.0
|49
|1.2
|60
|0
|21
|23
|8
|Augustin
|7
|34
|41
|1.2
|74
|2.2
|17
|1
|10
|45
|0
|Nwaba
|40
|109
|149
|3.3
|34
|.8
|55
|0
|27
|21
|19
|Fernando
|7
|16
|23
|2.9
|0
|.0
|12
|0
|0
|4
|4
|House
|4
|39
|43
|2.7
|19
|1.2
|16
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Queen
|7
|9
|16
|1.6
|4
|.4
|6
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Nix
|3
|18
|21
|1.2
|27
|1.6
|10
|0
|11
|15
|0
|Garuba
|9
|29
|38
|2.2
|8
|.5
|10
|0
|8
|4
|7
|TEAM
|699
|2410
|3109
|42.0
|1729
|23.4
|1513
|3
|541
|1227
|337
|OPPONENTS
|811
|2562
|3373
|45.6
|1901
|25.7
|1646
|3
|702
|1038
|421
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.