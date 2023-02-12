AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green5234.3384-930.413133-400232-297.781113321.8
Porter4034.0269-615.43788-254141-184.76676719.2
Sengun5128.3305-538.56712-36160-213.75178215.3
Gordon4730.2210-478.43985-245110-135.81561513.1
Smith5329.8225-574.39285-282100-127.78763512.0
Martin5626.2259-456.56851-15285-133.63965411.7
Eason5619.4188-424.44339-11069-89.7754848.6
Tate1820.955-125.4407-2320-30.6671377.6
Mathews4513.460-170.35353-15541-45.9112144.8
Christopher389.769-149.4639-3926-35.7431734.6
Fernando3111.748-93.5160-130-44.6821264.1
Washington2112.035-95.3687-446-11.545834.0
Nix4115.550-145.34529-9422-31.7101513.7
Garuba4913.762-118.52514-3119-36.5281573.2
Hudgins25.01-11.0001-13-31.00063.0
Marjanovic174.218-27.6670-111-14.786472.8
Days12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Kaminsky10.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM56240.92239-4939.453613-18681075-1427.7536166110.1
OPPONENTS56240.92359-4964.475809-21941070-1348.7946597117.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green301812114.11893.68703915112
Porter551632185.42255.610915314316
Sengun1602864468.71913.717304312851
Gordon1285972.11362.9450308317
Smith633033666.9611.21590267451
Martin822273095.5841.5980256522
Eason1261893155.652.91181595933
Tate3142734.1492.760010293
Mathews1052621.423.556123184
Christopher1031411.133.927015328
Fernando48741223.9301.068062031
Washington226281.3301.4240891
Nix1259711.71042.540026586
Garuba831412244.6471.0820333323
Hudgins000.031.500000
Marjanovic818261.54.220141
Days1122.011.000000
Kaminsky000.00.000000
TEAM7331878261146.6126222.511483397906279
OPPONENTS6021727232941.6144525.811923508715336

