|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|52
|34.3
|384-930
|.413
|133-400
|232-297
|.781
|1133
|21.8
|Porter
|40
|34.0
|269-615
|.437
|88-254
|141-184
|.766
|767
|19.2
|Sengun
|51
|28.3
|305-538
|.567
|12-36
|160-213
|.751
|782
|15.3
|Gordon
|47
|30.2
|210-478
|.439
|85-245
|110-135
|.815
|615
|13.1
|Smith
|53
|29.8
|225-574
|.392
|85-282
|100-127
|.787
|635
|12.0
|Martin
|56
|26.2
|259-456
|.568
|51-152
|85-133
|.639
|654
|11.7
|Eason
|56
|19.4
|188-424
|.443
|39-110
|69-89
|.775
|484
|8.6
|Tate
|18
|20.9
|55-125
|.440
|7-23
|20-30
|.667
|137
|7.6
|Mathews
|45
|13.4
|60-170
|.353
|53-155
|41-45
|.911
|214
|4.8
|Christopher
|38
|9.7
|69-149
|.463
|9-39
|26-35
|.743
|173
|4.6
|Fernando
|31
|11.7
|48-93
|.516
|0-1
|30-44
|.682
|126
|4.1
|Washington
|21
|12.0
|35-95
|.368
|7-44
|6-11
|.545
|83
|4.0
|Nix
|41
|15.5
|50-145
|.345
|29-94
|22-31
|.710
|151
|3.7
|Garuba
|49
|13.7
|62-118
|.525
|14-31
|19-36
|.528
|157
|3.2
|Hudgins
|2
|5.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|3-3
|1.000
|6
|3.0
|Marjanovic
|17
|4.2
|18-27
|.667
|0-1
|11-14
|.786
|47
|2.8
|Days
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Kaminsky
|1
|0.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|56
|240.9
|2239-4939
|.453
|613-1868
|1075-1427
|.753
|6166
|110.1
|OPPONENTS
|56
|240.9
|2359-4964
|.475
|809-2194
|1070-1348
|.794
|6597
|117.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|30
|181
|211
|4.1
|189
|3.6
|87
|0
|39
|151
|12
|Porter
|55
|163
|218
|5.4
|225
|5.6
|109
|1
|53
|143
|16
|Sengun
|160
|286
|446
|8.7
|191
|3.7
|173
|0
|43
|128
|51
|Gordon
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|136
|2.9
|45
|0
|30
|83
|17
|Smith
|63
|303
|366
|6.9
|61
|1.2
|159
|0
|26
|74
|51
|Martin
|82
|227
|309
|5.5
|84
|1.5
|98
|0
|25
|65
|22
|Eason
|126
|189
|315
|5.6
|52
|.9
|118
|1
|59
|59
|33
|Tate
|31
|42
|73
|4.1
|49
|2.7
|60
|0
|10
|29
|3
|Mathews
|10
|52
|62
|1.4
|23
|.5
|56
|1
|23
|18
|4
|Christopher
|10
|31
|41
|1.1
|33
|.9
|27
|0
|15
|32
|8
|Fernando
|48
|74
|122
|3.9
|30
|1.0
|68
|0
|6
|20
|31
|Washington
|2
|26
|28
|1.3
|30
|1.4
|24
|0
|8
|9
|1
|Nix
|12
|59
|71
|1.7
|104
|2.5
|40
|0
|26
|58
|6
|Garuba
|83
|141
|224
|4.6
|47
|1.0
|82
|0
|33
|33
|23
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|3
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marjanovic
|8
|18
|26
|1.5
|4
|.2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Days
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaminsky
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|733
|1878
|2611
|46.6
|1262
|22.5
|1148
|3
|397
|906
|279
|OPPONENTS
|602
|1727
|2329
|41.6
|1445
|25.8
|1192
|3
|508
|715
|336
