|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|18
|34.4
|131-311
|.421
|47-137
|78-97
|.804
|387
|21.5
|Porter
|17
|35.0
|113-274
|.412
|32-97
|70-95
|.737
|328
|19.3
|Sengun
|15
|26.4
|80-148
|.541
|4-16
|58-73
|.795
|222
|14.8
|Gordon
|15
|30.6
|66-150
|.440
|27-78
|35-40
|.875
|194
|12.9
|Martin
|18
|25.6
|82-147
|.558
|19-55
|26-39
|.667
|209
|11.6
|Smith
|17
|30.6
|64-191
|.335
|34-107
|34-40
|.850
|196
|11.5
|Eason
|18
|18.4
|59-140
|.421
|13-36
|23-27
|.852
|154
|8.6
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Fernando
|3
|17.7
|8-11
|.727
|0-0
|2-4
|.500
|18
|6.0
|Mathews
|15
|12.8
|19-52
|.365
|18-49
|17-17
|1.000
|73
|4.9
|Garuba
|16
|16.6
|27-47
|.574
|7-9
|13-21
|.619
|74
|4.6
|Nix
|16
|14.5
|16-49
|.327
|13-33
|5-8
|.625
|50
|3.1
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Christopher
|13
|7.6
|15-38
|.395
|3-14
|1-2
|.500
|34
|2.6
|Marjanovic
|6
|3.2
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|3-5
|.600
|7
|1.2
|Washington
|1
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|1.0
|TEAM
|18
|240.0
|693-1583
|.438
|220-637
|369-474
|.778
|1975
|109.7
|OPPONENTS
|18
|240.0
|759-1584
|.479
|239-670
|337-438
|.769
|2094
|116.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|11
|69
|80
|4.4
|64
|3.6
|34
|0
|15
|55
|5
|Porter
|28
|76
|104
|6.1
|103
|6.1
|48
|1
|23
|66
|8
|Sengun
|50
|77
|127
|8.5
|31
|2.1
|51
|0
|10
|33
|16
|Gordon
|4
|30
|34
|2.3
|43
|2.9
|12
|0
|11
|29
|7
|Martin
|27
|71
|98
|5.4
|27
|1.5
|37
|0
|9
|25
|10
|Smith
|24
|96
|120
|7.1
|14
|.8
|60
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Eason
|40
|55
|95
|5.3
|17
|.9
|40
|0
|26
|15
|8
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Fernando
|7
|9
|16
|5.3
|9
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Mathews
|2
|13
|15
|1.0
|7
|.5
|20
|0
|7
|6
|1
|Garuba
|36
|53
|89
|5.6
|21
|1.3
|33
|0
|15
|16
|13
|Nix
|3
|20
|23
|1.4
|36
|2.3
|15
|0
|13
|23
|3
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher
|5
|13
|18
|1.4
|7
|.5
|11
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Marjanovic
|1
|5
|6
|1.0
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|246
|592
|838
|46.6
|390
|21.7
|383
|1
|143
|305
|92
|OPPONENTS
|198
|563
|761
|42.3
|473
|26.3
|412
|1
|163
|260
|116
