AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green1834.4131-311.42147-13778-97.80438721.5
Porter1735.0113-274.41232-9770-95.73732819.3
Sengun1526.480-148.5414-1658-73.79522214.8
Gordon1530.666-150.44027-7835-40.87519412.9
Martin1825.682-147.55819-5526-39.66720911.6
Smith1730.664-191.33534-10734-40.85019611.5
Eason1818.459-140.42113-3623-27.8521548.6
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Fernando317.78-11.7270-02-4.500186.0
Mathews1512.819-52.36518-4917-171.000734.9
Garuba1616.627-47.5747-913-21.619744.6
Nix1614.516-49.32713-335-8.625503.1
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Christopher137.615-38.3953-141-2.500342.6
Marjanovic63.22-4.5000-03-5.60071.2
Washington14.00-0.0000-01-2.50011.0
TEAM18240.0693-1583.438220-637369-474.7781975109.7
OPPONENTS18240.0759-1584.479239-670337-438.7692094116.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green1169804.4643.634015555
Porter28761046.11036.148123668
Sengun50771278.5312.1510103316
Gordon430342.3432.912011297
Martin2771985.4271.537092510
Smith24961207.114.860061918
Eason4055955.317.940026158
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Fernando79165.393.060123
Mathews213151.07.5200761
Garuba3653895.6211.3330151613
Nix320231.4362.315013233
Hudgins000.00.000000
Christopher513181.47.5110390
Marjanovic1561.01.210120
Washington000.00.000000
TEAM24659283846.639021.7383114330592
OPPONENTS19856376142.347326.34121163260116

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you