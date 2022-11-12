AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Green1233.989-215.41434-9438-50.76025020.8
Porter1235.277-191.40322-6450-63.79422618.8
Sengun1027.061-105.5813-1246-58.79317117.1
Gordon1030.743-97.44320-5421-26.80812712.7
Martin1225.551-100.51016-4419-29.65513711.4
Smith1129.837-120.30820-6821-24.87511510.5
Eason1218.240-92.43510-2213-17.7651038.6
Tate322.710-20.5002-53-4.750258.3
Fernando218.55-6.8330-01-2.500115.5
Mathews1212.514-41.34114-408-81.000504.2
Nix1014.113-34.38210-223-4.750393.9
Garuba1014.215-27.5563-44-9.444373.7
Christopher88.611-28.3931-111-2.500243.0
Hudgins14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Marjanovic43.01-3.3330-03-5.60051.3
TEAM12240.0468-1080.433156-441231-301.7671323110.3
OPPONENTS12240.0527-1065.495154-421205-277.7401413117.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Green842504.2312.621010304
Porter1954736.1736.134016464
Sengun4156979.7212.131072011
Gordon219212.1323.2809194
Martin1444584.8201.72706138
Smith1254666.08.740021411
Eason2834625.2131.128017107
Tate85134.3103.3150350
Fernando58136.594.530112
Mathews1910.85.4150351
Nix38111.1212.1908141
Garuba2431555.5121.21709124
Christopher310131.65.650250
Hudgins000.00.000000
Marjanovic1341.01.310110
TEAM16937754645.526121.825409419557
OPPONENTS13839253044.232226.8273011018188

