|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Green
|12
|33.9
|89-215
|.414
|34-94
|38-50
|.760
|250
|20.8
|Porter
|12
|35.2
|77-191
|.403
|22-64
|50-63
|.794
|226
|18.8
|Sengun
|10
|27.0
|61-105
|.581
|3-12
|46-58
|.793
|171
|17.1
|Gordon
|10
|30.7
|43-97
|.443
|20-54
|21-26
|.808
|127
|12.7
|Martin
|12
|25.5
|51-100
|.510
|16-44
|19-29
|.655
|137
|11.4
|Smith
|11
|29.8
|37-120
|.308
|20-68
|21-24
|.875
|115
|10.5
|Eason
|12
|18.2
|40-92
|.435
|10-22
|13-17
|.765
|103
|8.6
|Tate
|3
|22.7
|10-20
|.500
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|25
|8.3
|Fernando
|2
|18.5
|5-6
|.833
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|11
|5.5
|Mathews
|12
|12.5
|14-41
|.341
|14-40
|8-8
|1.000
|50
|4.2
|Nix
|10
|14.1
|13-34
|.382
|10-22
|3-4
|.750
|39
|3.9
|Garuba
|10
|14.2
|15-27
|.556
|3-4
|4-9
|.444
|37
|3.7
|Christopher
|8
|8.6
|11-28
|.393
|1-11
|1-2
|.500
|24
|3.0
|Hudgins
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Marjanovic
|4
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|3-5
|.600
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|12
|240.0
|468-1080
|.433
|156-441
|231-301
|.767
|1323
|110.3
|OPPONENTS
|12
|240.0
|527-1065
|.495
|154-421
|205-277
|.740
|1413
|117.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Green
|8
|42
|50
|4.2
|31
|2.6
|21
|0
|10
|30
|4
|Porter
|19
|54
|73
|6.1
|73
|6.1
|34
|0
|16
|46
|4
|Sengun
|41
|56
|97
|9.7
|21
|2.1
|31
|0
|7
|20
|11
|Gordon
|2
|19
|21
|2.1
|32
|3.2
|8
|0
|9
|19
|4
|Martin
|14
|44
|58
|4.8
|20
|1.7
|27
|0
|6
|13
|8
|Smith
|12
|54
|66
|6.0
|8
|.7
|40
|0
|2
|14
|11
|Eason
|28
|34
|62
|5.2
|13
|1.1
|28
|0
|17
|10
|7
|Tate
|8
|5
|13
|4.3
|10
|3.3
|15
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Fernando
|5
|8
|13
|6.5
|9
|4.5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Mathews
|1
|9
|10
|.8
|5
|.4
|15
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Nix
|3
|8
|11
|1.1
|21
|2.1
|9
|0
|8
|14
|1
|Garuba
|24
|31
|55
|5.5
|12
|1.2
|17
|0
|9
|12
|4
|Christopher
|3
|10
|13
|1.6
|5
|.6
|5
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Hudgins
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marjanovic
|1
|3
|4
|1.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|169
|377
|546
|45.5
|261
|21.8
|254
|0
|94
|195
|57
|OPPONENTS
|138
|392
|530
|44.2
|322
|26.8
|273
|0
|110
|181
|88
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.