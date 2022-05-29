Astros second. Yordan Alvarez singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base. Yordan Alvarez out at second. Jeremy Pena homers to right field. Mauricio Dubon flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners sixth. Luis Torrens singles to right field. Taylor Trammell out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Yuli Gurriel. Luis Torrens to second. Jesse Winker flies out to left field to Michael Brantley. Ty France singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Luis Torrens scores. Throwing error by Jose Siri. Julio Rodriguez lines out to shallow left field to Alex Bregman.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 1, Mariners 1.
Astros eighth. Jose Siri strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado doubles. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Michael Brantley is intentionally walked. Alex Bregman walks. Michael Brantley to second. Aledmys Diaz to third. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Alex Bregman to second. Michael Brantley to third. Aledmys Diaz scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep left field to Jesse Winker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Mariners 1.
