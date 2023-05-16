BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.241.31013751773316323617112332926815
Dubón.303.32514525448108419302
Alvarez.291.3971272237809371934000
Tucker.264.3491441638606262125610
Julks.262.28010314274029331520
Peña.255.302157234090622740642
McCormick.250.3395271340210614400
Meyers.236.308106122560211833110
J.Abreu.223.2741571035700161038003
Diaz.217.250466103014211000
Bregman.212.3241562233415182517003
Salazar.200.2731012000012001
Maldonado.183.269937173027832002
Hensley.137.2327312101013930101
Bannon.000.000600000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals22193.31414112364.232415113441114398
Gage000.002002.0200022
France100.7722011.2611128
Maton000.90170020.08221220
B.Abreu101.33200220.110432734
Neris211.47180218.18432722
Valdez342.8499057.052231861265
Bielak013.2932013.220653510
Brown413.4388044.242201731747
Javier313.4788046.237191861054
Pressly023.63180717.113772216
Garcia224.0066027.025121231031
Martinez114.41140016.117882517
Blanco004.5090012.016961716
Stanek214.73140013.1128711013
Urquidy225.2066027.233161661023
Montero136.48180116.22312122620

