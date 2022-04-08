|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.235
|.297
|34
|3
|8
|4
|0
|2
|3
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|Bregman
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick
|.500
|.500
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peña
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Altuve
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Pressly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
