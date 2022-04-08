BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.235.29734384023310101
Bregman.500.500412001200000
McCormick.500.500402200001000
Brantley.400.400512100001000
Alvarez.333.500311001110000
Gurriel.250.250401100001000
Maldonado.000.000400000001000
Peña.000.000400000002001
Altuve.000.250300000013100
Tucker.000.250300000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals101.001119.0411017
Valdez100.001106.2200016
Pressly000.001011.0100000
Neris000.001000.1000000
Maton009.001001.0111001

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you