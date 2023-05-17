BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.31014071843406923617712533926815
Dubón.309.329149274610108420302
Alvarez.298.4001312339909391936000
McCormick.268.3495671550211614400
Tucker.264.3471481739706272126610
Julks.262.279107152850210332520
Peña.255.301161234190622741642
Meyers.236.308106122560211833110
J.Abreu.219.2691601035700161040003
Diaz.217.250466103014211000
Bregman.210.3281572333415192617003
Salazar.200.2731012000012001
Maldonado.177.269968173027934002
Hensley.135.2297412101013930101
Bannon.000.000600000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals23193.30424212373.233015413743116408
France100.7722011.2611128
Maton000.86180021.09221222
B.Abreu101.33200220.110432734
Neris211.47180218.18432722
Valdez342.8499057.052231861265
Javier413.2599052.239201971259
Bielak013.2932013.220653510
Brown413.4388044.242201731747
Pressly023.63180717.113772216
Garcia224.0066027.025121231031
Martinez114.41140016.117882517
Blanco004.5090012.016961716
Gage004.503004.0522125
Stanek214.73140013.1128711013
Urquidy225.2066027.233161661023
Montero136.48180116.22312122620

