BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.234.345941422202131229412
McCormick.500.750201000120100
Alvarez.455.5381145101514000
Peña.364.4621124100103110
J.Abreu.333.3851214000114001
Tucker.300.4621023001432100
Hensley.286.375712000112100
Julks.250.250812000003000
Maldonado.167.286611000011001
Bregman.000.0771210000014000
Diaz.000.250610000012000
Meyers.000.143600000014000
Dubón.000.000300000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals213.3333227.03210103632
Valdez000.001105.0600004
B.Abreu000.002002.0100004
Stanek100.001001.2100011
Martinez100.001001.0100000
Maton000.001001.0000001
Neris003.862012.1411014
Montero004.502012.0211102
Javier005.401105.0833016
Urquidy006.751104.0733215
Pressly0118.001001.0222011

