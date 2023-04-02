|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.234
|.345
|94
|14
|22
|2
|0
|2
|13
|12
|29
|4
|1
|2
|McCormick
|.500
|.750
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|.455
|.538
|11
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña
|.364
|.462
|11
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu
|.333
|.385
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Tucker
|.300
|.462
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hensley
|.286
|.375
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Julks
|.250
|.250
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado
|.167
|.286
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bregman
|.000
|.077
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|.000
|.250
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers
|.000
|.143
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|1
|3.33
|3
|3
|2
|27.0
|32
|10
|10
|3
|6
|32
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B.Abreu
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|1
|2.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Montero
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Javier
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|6
|Urquidy
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Pressly
|0
|1
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
