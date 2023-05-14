BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.238.30813091673115923416112031526815
Dubón.292.31513722408108418302
Alvarez.281.3851212034709351733000
Tucker.263.3541371636506252125610
Julks.262.28010314274029331520
Peña.255.303153223990621738642
McCormick.250.353447113029613400
Meyers.243.310103122560211832110
Diaz.214.25042593003211000
J.Abreu.213.26315093260014935003
Bregman.203.3221482030414162517003
Salazar.200.2731012000012001
Maldonado.186.278867163027829002
Hensley.145.2446912101013928101
Bannon.000.000600000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals20193.30393910346.230914412738109369
Gage000.002002.0200022
France100.7722011.2611128
Maton000.95160019.08221119
B.Abreu101.40190219.110432732
Neris211.65160116.18432618
Valdez342.3888053.045191451057
Brown313.2377039.035171411639
Bielak013.2932013.220653510
Javier313.4788046.237191861054
Pressly023.86170616.113772215
Garcia224.0066027.025121231031
Blanco004.5090012.016961716
Martinez114.80120015.017882515
Stanek215.11130012.1128711010
Urquidy225.2066027.233161661023
Montero036.89170115.22212122620

