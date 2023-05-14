|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.308
|1309
|167
|311
|59
|2
|34
|161
|120
|315
|26
|8
|15
|Dubón
|.292
|.315
|137
|22
|40
|8
|1
|0
|8
|4
|18
|3
|0
|2
|Alvarez
|.281
|.385
|121
|20
|34
|7
|0
|9
|35
|17
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.263
|.354
|137
|16
|36
|5
|0
|6
|25
|21
|25
|6
|1
|0
|Julks
|.262
|.280
|103
|14
|27
|4
|0
|2
|9
|3
|31
|5
|2
|0
|Peña
|.255
|.303
|153
|22
|39
|9
|0
|6
|21
|7
|38
|6
|4
|2
|McCormick
|.250
|.353
|44
|7
|11
|3
|0
|2
|9
|6
|13
|4
|0
|0
|Meyers
|.243
|.310
|103
|12
|25
|6
|0
|2
|11
|8
|32
|1
|1
|0
|Diaz
|.214
|.250
|42
|5
|9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu
|.213
|.263
|150
|9
|32
|6
|0
|0
|14
|9
|35
|0
|0
|3
|Bregman
|.203
|.322
|148
|20
|30
|4
|1
|4
|16
|25
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Salazar
|.200
|.273
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maldonado
|.186
|.278
|86
|7
|16
|3
|0
|2
|7
|8
|29
|0
|0
|2
|Hensley
|.145
|.244
|69
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Bannon
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|19
|3.30
|39
|39
|10
|346.2
|309
|144
|127
|38
|109
|369
|Gage
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|France
|1
|0
|0.77
|2
|2
|0
|11.2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Maton
|0
|0
|0.95
|16
|0
|0
|19.0
|8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|1.40
|19
|0
|2
|19.1
|10
|4
|3
|2
|7
|32
|Neris
|2
|1
|1.65
|16
|0
|1
|16.1
|8
|4
|3
|2
|6
|18
|Valdez
|3
|4
|2.38
|8
|8
|0
|53.0
|45
|19
|14
|5
|10
|57
|Brown
|3
|1
|3.23
|7
|7
|0
|39.0
|35
|17
|14
|1
|16
|39
|Bielak
|0
|1
|3.29
|3
|2
|0
|13.2
|20
|6
|5
|3
|5
|10
|Javier
|3
|1
|3.47
|8
|8
|0
|46.2
|37
|19
|18
|6
|10
|54
|Pressly
|0
|2
|3.86
|17
|0
|6
|16.1
|13
|7
|7
|2
|2
|15
|Garcia
|2
|2
|4.00
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|25
|12
|12
|3
|10
|31
|Blanco
|0
|0
|4.50
|9
|0
|0
|12.0
|16
|9
|6
|1
|7
|16
|Martinez
|1
|1
|4.80
|12
|0
|0
|15.0
|17
|8
|8
|2
|5
|15
|Stanek
|2
|1
|5.11
|13
|0
|0
|12.1
|12
|8
|7
|1
|10
|10
|Urquidy
|2
|2
|5.20
|6
|6
|0
|27.2
|33
|16
|16
|6
|10
|23
|Montero
|0
|3
|6.89
|17
|0
|1
|15.2
|22
|12
|12
|2
|6
|20
