|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.306
|1241
|161
|295
|56
|2
|33
|155
|110
|300
|23
|7
|14
|Dubón
|.287
|.306
|129
|22
|37
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|16
|3
|0
|2
|Salazar
|.286
|.375
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|.283
|.388
|113
|19
|32
|7
|0
|8
|34
|16
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.264
|.355
|129
|15
|34
|4
|0
|6
|24
|20
|23
|5
|1
|0
|Julks
|.260
|.265
|96
|12
|25
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|27
|3
|2
|0
|Meyers
|.250
|.308
|96
|12
|24
|6
|0
|2
|11
|7
|30
|1
|1
|0
|McCormick
|.250
|.353
|44
|7
|11
|3
|0
|2
|9
|6
|13
|4
|0
|0
|Peña
|.247
|.295
|146
|22
|36
|9
|0
|6
|20
|6
|38
|6
|3
|2
|Diaz
|.220
|.255
|41
|5
|9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu
|.218
|.265
|142
|9
|31
|6
|0
|0
|14
|8
|33
|0
|0
|3
|Bregman
|.207
|.327
|140
|20
|29
|4
|1
|4
|16
|24
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Maldonado
|.181
|.269
|83
|5
|15
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|28
|0
|0
|2
|Hensley
|.145
|.244
|69
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Bannon
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|19
|18
|3.36
|37
|37
|10
|329.2
|293
|140
|123
|36
|107
|357
|France
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Gage
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Maton
|0
|0
|1.00
|15
|0
|0
|18.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|1.47
|18
|0
|2
|18.1
|10
|4
|3
|2
|7
|31
|Neris
|2
|1
|1.69
|15
|0
|1
|16.0
|8
|4
|3
|2
|6
|17
|Valdez
|3
|4
|2.38
|8
|8
|0
|53.0
|45
|19
|14
|5
|10
|57
|Brown
|3
|1
|3.23
|7
|7
|0
|39.0
|35
|17
|14
|1
|16
|39
|Javier
|3
|1
|3.47
|8
|8
|0
|46.2
|37
|19
|18
|6
|10
|54
|Garcia
|2
|2
|4.00
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|25
|12
|12
|3
|10
|31
|Pressly
|0
|2
|4.11
|16
|0
|6
|15.1
|13
|7
|7
|2
|2
|13
|Bielak
|0
|1
|4.15
|2
|1
|0
|8.2
|12
|5
|4
|2
|5
|6
|Blanco
|0
|0
|4.50
|9
|0
|0
|12.0
|16
|9
|6
|1
|7
|16
|Martinez
|1
|1
|4.80
|12
|0
|0
|15.0
|17
|8
|8
|2
|5
|15
|Urquidy
|2
|2
|5.20
|6
|6
|0
|27.2
|33
|16
|16
|6
|10
|23
|Stanek
|2
|1
|5.56
|12
|0
|0
|11.1
|12
|8
|7
|1
|9
|9
|Montero
|0
|2
|6.14
|16
|0
|1
|14.2
|19
|10
|10
|2
|6
|20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.