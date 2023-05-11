BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.238.30612411612955623315511030023714
Dubón.287.30612922377106316302
Salazar.286.375712000011000
Alvarez.283.3881131932708341632000
Tucker.264.3551291534406242023510
Julks.260.2659612254029127320
Meyers.250.30896122460211730110
McCormick.250.353447113029613400
Peña.247.295146223690620638632
Diaz.220.25541593003211000
J.Abreu.218.26514293160014833003
Bregman.207.3271402029414162417003
Maldonado.181.269835152026728002
Hensley.145.2446912101013928101
Bannon.000.000600000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals19183.36373710329.229314012336107357
France000.001105.0300015
Gage000.002002.0200022
Maton001.00150018.06221119
B.Abreu101.47180218.110432731
Neris211.69150116.08432617
Valdez342.3888053.045191451057
Brown313.2377039.035171411639
Javier313.4788046.237191861054
Garcia224.0066027.025121231031
Pressly024.11160615.113772213
Bielak014.152108.21254256
Blanco004.5090012.016961716
Martinez114.80120015.017882515
Urquidy225.2066027.233161661023
Stanek215.56120011.11287199
Montero026.14160114.21910102620

