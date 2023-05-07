BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.241.31311101482675313014210426821511
Dubón.297.31711821357106314302
Salazar.286.375712000011000
Tucker.278.3721151432406231921500
McCormick.275.383407113029612400
Julks.271.2768511234029124220
Meyers.267.32386102360210625010
Alvarez.265.381981726607311531000
Peña.252.300131223390618536622
Diaz.229.2753558300227000
J.Abreu.223.27313082940013830002
Bregman.202.3311241925404152316003
Maldonado.164.256734122014723001
Hensley.129.22962981002825100
Bannon.000.000600000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals17163.3533338295.22601261103199317
France000.001105.0300015
Gage000.001001.2200001
Maton001.06140017.05221119
B.Abreu101.65160216.19432726
Neris211.93130114.08432516
Brown312.6066034.226131001536
Valdez242.6077045.042181341045
Pressly023.38140413.19551210
Javier213.5477040.23417165943
Garcia224.0066027.025121231031
Blanco004.5090012.016961716
Bielak004.501004.0222136
Urquidy225.2066027.233161661023
Montero015.27150113.218882519
Stanek215.56120011.11287199
Martinez115.84100012.116882512

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you