|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.313
|1110
|148
|267
|53
|1
|30
|142
|104
|268
|21
|5
|11
|Dubón
|.297
|.317
|118
|21
|35
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|14
|3
|0
|2
|Salazar
|.286
|.375
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.278
|.372
|115
|14
|32
|4
|0
|6
|23
|19
|21
|5
|0
|0
|McCormick
|.275
|.383
|40
|7
|11
|3
|0
|2
|9
|6
|12
|4
|0
|0
|Julks
|.271
|.276
|85
|11
|23
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|24
|2
|2
|0
|Meyers
|.267
|.323
|86
|10
|23
|6
|0
|2
|10
|6
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|.265
|.381
|98
|17
|26
|6
|0
|7
|31
|15
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Peña
|.252
|.300
|131
|22
|33
|9
|0
|6
|18
|5
|36
|6
|2
|2
|Diaz
|.229
|.275
|35
|5
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu
|.223
|.273
|130
|8
|29
|4
|0
|0
|13
|8
|30
|0
|0
|2
|Bregman
|.202
|.331
|124
|19
|25
|4
|0
|4
|15
|23
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Maldonado
|.164
|.256
|73
|4
|12
|2
|0
|1
|4
|7
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Hensley
|.129
|.229
|62
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Bannon
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|17
|16
|3.35
|33
|33
|8
|295.2
|260
|126
|110
|31
|99
|317
|France
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Gage
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|0
|0
|1.06
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|1.65
|16
|0
|2
|16.1
|9
|4
|3
|2
|7
|26
|Neris
|2
|1
|1.93
|13
|0
|1
|14.0
|8
|4
|3
|2
|5
|16
|Brown
|3
|1
|2.60
|6
|6
|0
|34.2
|26
|13
|10
|0
|15
|36
|Valdez
|2
|4
|2.60
|7
|7
|0
|45.0
|42
|18
|13
|4
|10
|45
|Pressly
|0
|2
|3.38
|14
|0
|4
|13.1
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Javier
|2
|1
|3.54
|7
|7
|0
|40.2
|34
|17
|16
|5
|9
|43
|Garcia
|2
|2
|4.00
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|25
|12
|12
|3
|10
|31
|Blanco
|0
|0
|4.50
|9
|0
|0
|12.0
|16
|9
|6
|1
|7
|16
|Bielak
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Urquidy
|2
|2
|5.20
|6
|6
|0
|27.2
|33
|16
|16
|6
|10
|23
|Montero
|0
|1
|5.27
|15
|0
|1
|13.2
|18
|8
|8
|2
|5
|19
|Stanek
|2
|1
|5.56
|12
|0
|0
|11.1
|12
|8
|7
|1
|9
|9
|Martinez
|1
|1
|5.84
|10
|0
|0
|12.1
|16
|8
|8
|2
|5
|12
