|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.310
|1375
|177
|331
|63
|2
|36
|171
|123
|329
|26
|8
|15
|Dubón
|.303
|.325
|145
|25
|44
|8
|1
|0
|8
|4
|19
|3
|0
|2
|Alvarez
|.291
|.397
|127
|22
|37
|8
|0
|9
|37
|19
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.264
|.349
|144
|16
|38
|6
|0
|6
|26
|21
|25
|6
|1
|0
|Julks
|.262
|.280
|103
|14
|27
|4
|0
|2
|9
|3
|31
|5
|2
|0
|Peña
|.255
|.302
|157
|23
|40
|9
|0
|6
|22
|7
|40
|6
|4
|2
|McCormick
|.250
|.339
|52
|7
|13
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|14
|4
|0
|0
|Meyers
|.236
|.308
|106
|12
|25
|6
|0
|2
|11
|8
|33
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu
|.223
|.274
|157
|10
|35
|7
|0
|0
|16
|10
|38
|0
|0
|3
|Diaz
|.217
|.250
|46
|6
|10
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.212
|.324
|156
|22
|33
|4
|1
|5
|18
|25
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Salazar
|.200
|.273
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maldonado
|.183
|.269
|93
|7
|17
|3
|0
|2
|7
|8
|32
|0
|0
|2
|Hensley
|.137
|.232
|73
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Bannon
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|22
|19
|3.31
|41
|41
|12
|364.2
|324
|151
|134
|41
|114
|398
|Gage
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|France
|1
|0
|0.77
|2
|2
|0
|11.2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Maton
|0
|0
|0.90
|17
|0
|0
|20.0
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|1.33
|20
|0
|2
|20.1
|10
|4
|3
|2
|7
|34
|Neris
|2
|1
|1.47
|18
|0
|2
|18.1
|8
|4
|3
|2
|7
|22
|Valdez
|3
|4
|2.84
|9
|9
|0
|57.0
|52
|23
|18
|6
|12
|65
|Bielak
|0
|1
|3.29
|3
|2
|0
|13.2
|20
|6
|5
|3
|5
|10
|Brown
|4
|1
|3.43
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|42
|20
|17
|3
|17
|47
|Javier
|3
|1
|3.47
|8
|8
|0
|46.2
|37
|19
|18
|6
|10
|54
|Pressly
|0
|2
|3.63
|18
|0
|7
|17.1
|13
|7
|7
|2
|2
|16
|Garcia
|2
|2
|4.00
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|25
|12
|12
|3
|10
|31
|Martinez
|1
|1
|4.41
|14
|0
|0
|16.1
|17
|8
|8
|2
|5
|17
|Blanco
|0
|0
|4.50
|9
|0
|0
|12.0
|16
|9
|6
|1
|7
|16
|Stanek
|2
|1
|4.73
|14
|0
|0
|13.1
|12
|8
|7
|1
|10
|13
|Urquidy
|2
|2
|5.20
|6
|6
|0
|27.2
|33
|16
|16
|6
|10
|23
|Montero
|1
|3
|6.48
|18
|0
|1
|16.2
|23
|12
|12
|2
|6
|20
